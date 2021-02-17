Winter isn’t done yet: Snow returns to Philly region Thursday

Here is what we know, at this point, about the coming storm.

What’s the timing of the storm?

Wednesday is the day to get any errands done as it will be cold —with temps struggling to break the freezing mark — but will remain clear.

The key to this storm is when changeovers from snow to wintry mix to ice to rain happen in each neighborhood. The exact timing of that will come into focus in the hours ahead.

The storm is expected to start as snow across the majority of the Delaware and Lehigh valleys around daybreak Thursday. You can then expect accumulating snow through the morning rush and into late morning as the ground will be cold and anything that falls will stick to untreated surfaces.

Snow is expected to continue — heavy at times — throughout the day from the I-95 Corridor through the Lehigh Valley and Berks County. Driving conditions could become hazardous at the peak of the storm.

But, as many storms do around here, warmer ocean air will eventually come in, at least at levels above the ground. This will set us up for a change to an icy mix, which could stretch all the way through the area at one point, but is less likely to the north and west. Some areas will warm enough to change to rain, but the details on that are not clear at this time.

The storm is expected to move out Friday morning, but not before more lighter accumulation.

The specifics on exact timing should come together in the hours to come.