Snowadelphia: The best Philly spots for snow play and wintry vibes

Jones pounces a ball at Rittenhouse Square.

Jones pounces a ball at Rittenhouse Square. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Snow began to descend on the Philadelphia area early Sunday afternoon, eventually blanketing the city in a thick, white coat.

By Monday morning, a few fluffy inches of snow had accumulated, and weather experts predict that more snow is still to come — up to 16 inches in some areas Monday — along with intense winds.

The snow has disrupted various city services: SEPTA detoured various bus routes and local playgrounds have closed. Good luck to all the Philadelphia residents who expected sanitation trucks Monday and Tuesday; garbage pick-up for those routes is now happening for them next Monday and Tuesday.

Related Content

Wet trash aside, the snow offered a fun distraction from the monotony of everyday pandemic life on Monday. Across the city, Philadelphians sprinted to their favorite neighborhood spots to take full of advantage of the first official snowstorm of 2021.

Whether you’re hoping to enjoy the snow scenery from the comfort of your home or looking for a winter walk destination, here are 13 crowd-sourced spots to brighten your snow day.

Take a much-deserved snow day break and get your sled on at Clark Park in West Philly (kids not required).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kimberly (@lakeandkim)

For those with an appreciation for architecture, take a walk in Rittenhouse and enjoy the snow-covered beauty of Frank Furness’ Victorian flourishes.


Whatever neighborhood you’re in, take a snowy stroll and admire the unique Philly history in your area — it always looks and feels a bit more magical with snow falling.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Belle (@visualpoetry__)

For a ‘moody’ vibe, head to Fairmount Waterworks. Day or night, it’s a top spot for classic Philly views.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angela Rocchi (@aprocchi)

While some Philadelphians seized the snowy opportunity to get outside and play, others curled up on their couches and enjoyed the snowfall from the comfort (and safety) of their own homes.

From Spring Garden’s Rail Park to FDR in South Philadelphia, head to your local park or square to enjoy the flurries at their most picturesque.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Friends of FDR Park (@fo_fdrpark)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kyle Huff (@kylehuff)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Rail Park (@therailpark)

If you’ve got a pupper at home, bring them with you for a snowy adventure.

Snow days aren’t just about sledding, they’re about staying warm and cozy. Although National Hot Chocolate Day was on Sunday — that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some chocolatey goodness today. East Passyunk has a roundup of delicious beverages, but you don’t have to be in South Philly to enjoy one near you.

If you’re searching for some snowy silence and calm, Laurel Hill Cemetery and the Woodlands are ideal spots to remain physically distant and reflect.

How are you spending your snow day? Share a photo or suggestion on Twitter @WHYYNews.

Follow PlanPhilly

Original reporting on Philly’s neighborhoods. Follow for more of the people, places and things that make Philly.

Brought to you by PlanPhilly

PlanPhilly sq logo

PlanPhilly

In-depth, original reporting on housing, transportation, and development.

You may also like

About Elizabeth Estrada

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate