Nor’easter update: Philly region braces for second round of heavy snow

Updated: 7:45 a.m.

A winter storm is moving its way across the Delaware Valley Monday, with strong winds, snow and ice, and coastal flooding in the forecast through Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

The latest forecast

Much of the Philly region saw several inches of snow from the first round of the storm on Sunday, but heavier snow is expected to hit the area Monday, according to NBC10’s First Alert Weather Team.

Heavy snowfall is forecast for mid- to late-Monday morning, continuing into the evening. The storm is expected to wind down by Tuesday with light snow.

Coastal flooding remains a concern with a high tide at the Jersey Shore Monday morning. Wind gusts of more than 55 mph are possible as the nor’easter strengthens offshore.

“We have coastal flood warnings out for pretty much all the Atlantic coastal sites, and then also up into lower Delaware Bay on the Delaware side,” National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Carr told WHYY News. “Up closer to the tidal Delaware, like in the Philly area, we’re not expecting anything flooding at this time.”