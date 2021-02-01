Nor’easter update: Philly region braces for second round of heavy snow
Updated: 7:45 a.m.
A winter storm is moving its way across the Delaware Valley Monday, with strong winds, snow and ice, and coastal flooding in the forecast through Tuesday.
Here’s what you need to know:
The latest forecast
Much of the Philly region saw several inches of snow from the first round of the storm on Sunday, but heavier snow is expected to hit the area Monday, according to NBC10’s First Alert Weather Team.
Heavy snowfall is forecast for mid- to late-Monday morning, continuing into the evening. The storm is expected to wind down by Tuesday with light snow.
Coastal flooding remains a concern with a high tide at the Jersey Shore Monday morning. Wind gusts of more than 55 mph are possible as the nor’easter strengthens offshore.
“We have coastal flood warnings out for pretty much all the Atlantic coastal sites, and then also up into lower Delaware Bay on the Delaware side,” National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Carr told WHYY News. “Up closer to the tidal Delaware, like in the Philly area, we’re not expecting anything flooding at this time.”
Carr says parts of New Jersey toward Trenton can expect historic snowfall numbers, but the Philly area’s accumulation likely won’t break any records.
Below is a breakdown of expected snow accumulations (on top of the 3-6 inches the area received Sunday):
- Jersey Shore & Delaware Beaches: Less than 1 inch
- Inland South Jersey & Delaware: 1-3
- Philadelphia, suburbs, and I-295 communities along South Jersey: 4-8 inches
- Lower Bucks, Central Montgomery, northern Chester counties: 8-12 inches
- Central and upper Bucks, northern Montgomery, northern Berks, Trenton: 12-18 inches
- Allentown east to Easton along I-78: 16-20 inches
Alerts, emergency orders
Much of southeast Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and northern Delaware will remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. Tuesday, per the National Weather Service. Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to hazardous conditions.
A snow emergency is in effect for the City of Philadelphia. All parked vehicles must be moved off snow emergency routes for plowing. A Code Blue also remains in effect.
In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency.
Schools
All School District of Philadelphia buildings will be closed Monday, though classes will still take place virtually.
All parochial elementary and high schools in Philadelphia will be closed, with secondary schools on a virtual Flexible Day of Instruction. Parochial schools in the suburban collar counties will follow the lead of their local public school districts, the archdiocese said.
Roads, transportation
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf late Sunday urged residents to avoid travel ahead of worsening weather conditions. Tier 3 restrictions, which mostly affect commercial vehicles, will be in place on several interstates starting at 9 a.m.
SEPTA officials have advised riders to expect delays. Current updates on all routes can be found online.
PATCO is running on a snow schedule. All NJ Transit service is temporarily suspended, with the exception of the Atlantic City Rail Line, which will operate on a regular weekday schedule.
COVID testing, vaccine operations
The winter storm has already caused disruptions among many Philly-area COVID-19 testing and vaccine operations. Here’s what we know so far.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
WHYY’s Robby Brod contributed reporting.
