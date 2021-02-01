Nor’easter update: Philly region braces for second round of heavy snow

A few inches of snow coat the ground in Philadelphia

A few inches of snow coat the ground in Philadelphia early Monday morning. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Updated: 7:45 a.m.

A winter storm is moving its way across the Delaware Valley Monday, with strong winds, snow and ice, and coastal flooding in the forecast through Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

The latest forecast

Much of the Philly region saw several inches of snow from the first round of the storm on Sunday, but heavier snow is expected to hit the area Monday, according to NBC10’s First Alert Weather Team.

Heavy snowfall is forecast for mid- to late-Monday morning, continuing into the evening. The storm is expected to wind down by Tuesday with light snow.

Coastal flooding remains a concern with a high tide at the Jersey Shore Monday morning. Wind gusts of more than 55 mph are possible as the nor’easter strengthens offshore.

“We have coastal flood warnings out for pretty much all the Atlantic coastal sites, and then also up into lower Delaware Bay on the Delaware side,” National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Carr told WHYY News. “Up closer to the tidal Delaware, like in the Philly area, we’re not expecting anything flooding at this time.”

Carr says parts of New Jersey toward Trenton can expect historic snowfall numbers, but the Philly area’s accumulation likely won’t break any records.

Below is a breakdown of expected snow accumulations (on top of the 3-6 inches the area received Sunday):

  • Jersey Shore & Delaware Beaches: Less than 1 inch
  • Inland South Jersey & Delaware: 1-3
  • Philadelphia, suburbs, and I-295 communities along South Jersey: 4-8 inches
  • Lower Bucks, Central Montgomery, northern Chester counties: 8-12 inches
  • Central and upper Bucks, northern Montgomery, northern Berks, Trenton: 12-18 inches
  • Allentown east to Easton along I-78: 16-20 inches
A graphic illustrates expected snow totals throughout the greater Philadelphia region through Tuesday morning
Round 1 of the winter storm dropped multiple inches of snow across our area, but heavier snow is forecast to hit the region during Round 2. (NBC10)

Alerts, emergency orders

Much of southeast Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and northern Delaware will remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. Tuesday, per the National Weather Service. Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to hazardous conditions.

A snow emergency is in effect for the City of Philadelphia. All parked vehicles must be moved off snow emergency routes for plowing. A Code Blue also remains in effect.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency.

Schools

All School District of Philadelphia buildings will be closed Monday, though classes will still take place virtually.

All parochial elementary and high schools in Philadelphia will be closed, with secondary schools on a virtual Flexible Day of Instruction. Parochial schools in the suburban collar counties will follow the lead of their local public school districts, the archdiocese said.

  • Philadelphians start to shovel their sidewalks
    Philadelphians start to shovel outside early Monday morning. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Love Park blanketed with snow
    Love Park blanketed with snow on Monday morning. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A SEPTA bus travels down the street in Center City.
    A SEPTA bus travels down the street in Center City. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A person walks their dog in Center City after the snowfall
    A pet owner braves the cold in Center City Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Snow plows circle City Hall
    Snow plows circle City Hall Monday morning. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A person clears the sidewalk of snow in Center City
    Businesses in Center City work to clear sidewalks Monday morning. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A mechanic business clears out snow in Fishtown
    A mechanic business clears out snow in Fishtown Monday morning. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Drivers travel down I-95 in Philly
    The roads were clear Monday morning, but the region is bracing for heavier snow to come. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A man works to turn his snow-clearing machine
    A man works to turn his snow-clearing machine Sunday Jan. 31, 2021 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)
  • A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm near the Robert Indiana sculpture
    A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm near the Robert Indiana sculpture "LOVE" at John F. Kennedy Plaza, commonly known as Love Park, in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm in Philadelphia
    A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Roads, transportation

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf late Sunday urged residents to avoid travel ahead of worsening weather conditions. Tier 3 restrictions, which mostly affect commercial vehicles, will be in place on several interstates starting at 9 a.m.

CMV Restriction Tier Inform... by WHYY News

SEPTA officials have advised riders to expect delays. Current updates on all routes can be found online.

PATCO is running on a snow schedule. All NJ Transit service is temporarily suspended, with the exception of the Atlantic City Rail Line, which will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

COVID testing, vaccine operations

The winter storm has already caused disruptions among many Philly-area COVID-19 testing and vaccine operations. Here’s what we know so far.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WHYY’s Robby Brod contributed reporting.

