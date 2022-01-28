Nor’easter to bring weekend snow to Delaware Valley

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for parts of the Delaware Valley.

It goes into effect at 7 p.m. Friday and continues through 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Blizzard Warning includes: Delaware Beaches and Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth in New Jersey.

A Winter Storm Warning also goes into effect at 7 p.m. Friday and continues through 7 p.m. Saturday for parts of the area.

This effects: Northwestern Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Salem counties in New Jersey; Delaware, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania.

A Winter Storm Warning ends at 3 p.m. Saturday for Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware.

An arctic front will move into the area around the time of the morning rush hour on Friday. This will bring a period of snow showers with the chance for a coating to 1″ of snow from Philadelphia on northwest toward the Lehigh Valley. The rest of the day features mostly cloudy skies with a high of 38. The nor’easter that will impact our region arrives Friday night into Saturday.