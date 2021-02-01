Snow disrupts some COVID vaccine, testing operations in Philly region

Montgomery County

The vaccination clinic at the Montgomery County Community College will be closed Monday.

Anyone with an appointment Monday should have received an email informing them of the closure and of their rescheduled appointments, which will now take place at Norristown High School on Friday.

Should the weather look like it’s going to disrupt Tuesday’s vaccination operations, a Montco spokesperson said an email will be sent out on Monday with the necessary information.

The county’s website and social media pages will also offer updates.

🚨WEATHER CLOSURE ALERT: Our #COVID19 vaccination clinic at @MCCC and our #COVID19 testing sites will be closed tomorrow, Monday, February 1.

The weather also means all of the county’s coronavirus testing sites will be closed Monday. The plan is to reopen Tuesday if weather permits.

Camden County

Camden County College’s vaccine operation will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Anyone who had appointments for these days should have received an email with their rescheduled appointment information for Wednesday.

Due to winter weather, the Camden County COVID-19 Vaccination Center is rescheduling all appointments for 2/1 & 2/2.

Delaware

All coronavirus testing sites operated through Curative will be closed Monday. Those with appointments should receive an email to reschedule, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services.

The state had one vaccination event slated for Tuesday with partner Vault, which has been canceled, although appointment scheduling had not yet opened so residents will not need to reschedule.

The state recommends checking with other organizations about appointments beforehand.

Here are this week’s pop-up testing sites.

PLEASE NOTE: all Curative COVID-19 testing sites in Delaware are canceled for Monday, Feb. 1. Individuals with appointments will receive an email to reschedule.






