Snow disrupts some COVID vaccine, testing operations in Philly region

Snow falls in Old City in Philadelphia during a snow storm

Snow falls in Old City in Philadelphia during a snow storm on Dec. 16, 2020. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Updated: 3:30 p.m.

___

The snowflakes already dusting some of the Philadelphia region Sunday could accumulate up to 16 inches in some areas Monday, bringing strong winds and creating poor driving conditions over the next two days.

Winter storm warnings are already in place in some South Jersey counties, as well as Philadelphia and its suburban collar counties. New Castle County in Delaware is also under a winter storm watch.

In some areas, the inclement weather is already disrupting some COVID-19 testing sites and vaccination appointments set to take place Monday and Tuesday.

Here’s what we know so far.

Philadelphia

City-run testing and vaccination sites will be closed Monday. In a news release, the city said the Health Department is working to reschedule appointments.

The city recommends those with appointments at non-city run sites call those facilities ahead of time to confirm.

The Black Doctors’ COVID-19 Consortium is slated to perform coronavirus testing in West Philadelphia Monday, with vaccinations also planned for Monday and Tuesday. No decision to reschedule testing or vaccinations has been made yet. Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the group, said a decision will be made based on weather reports later Sunday.

More than 1,000 vaccinations are planned for Tuesday, said Stanford. If Tuesday’s weather is rainy, Stanford said vaccinations will likely go forward as planned as residents can wait in cars and shelter will be set up for those traveling by foot. A media advisory will go out should anything change.

Montgomery County

The vaccination clinic at the Montgomery County Community College will be closed Monday.

Anyone with an appointment Monday should have received an email informing them of the closure and of their rescheduled appointments, which will now take place at Norristown High School on Friday.

Should the weather look like it’s going to disrupt Tuesday’s vaccination operations, a Montco spokesperson said an email will be sent out on Monday with the necessary information.

The county’s website and social media pages will also offer updates.

The weather also means all of the county’s coronavirus testing sites will be closed Monday. The plan is to reopen Tuesday if weather permits.

Camden County

Camden County College’s vaccine operation will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Anyone who had appointments for these days should have received an email with their rescheduled appointment information for Wednesday.

Delaware

All coronavirus testing sites operated through Curative will be closed Monday. Those with appointments should receive an email to reschedule, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services.

The state had one vaccination event slated for Tuesday with partner Vault, which has been canceled, although appointment scheduling had not yet opened so residents will not need to reschedule.

The state recommends checking with other organizations about appointments beforehand.


