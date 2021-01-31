When is the snow expected to start and how long will it last?

Light-to-steady snow is expected to arrive Sunday evening, though the heaviest amounts will fall on Monday.

Sunday night into Monday morning, we could see a lull with only light snow, or sleet and light freezing rain.

Mid-day Monday into Monday night, we’ll see precipitation pick back up and change to steady, heavy snow making for pool travel conditions.

Things should move out by Tuesday morning.

With the ground cold, any snow that falls will start to stick to untreated surfaces. Driving will be slippery, and it’s advised people avoid driving altogether on Monday. Even by Tuesday morning, it’ll be best to wait for the snow plows to do their work before hitting the road.

What should you expect from the winter storm?

You should expect snow, enough to need plowing, and rain or a wintry mix down the Jersey Shore and in southern Delaware. Inland areas are expected to get the biggest snow totals.

People at the Shore and in southern Delaware might get rain or a mix of freezing rain and sleet Monday morning. However, there could still be 1-3 inches of snow near the beaches and 3-6 inches further inland.

North of those areas, people should brace for anywhere from 6 to 9 inches, depending on where they live.

Will it be snow, ice or a mix where I live?

The forecast becomes more challenging on Monday as snow is expected to mix with sleet and freezing rain in some neighborhoods. That will lower the potential snowfall totals in those areas but could add to concerns over slippery travel and potential power outages.