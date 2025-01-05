Philly schools, city offices to close Monday as area braces for winter storm

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

All Philadelphia public schools and city offices will be closed Monday as the area braces for several inches of snow and gusty winds for most of the day.

Two to 4 inches of snow are possible as part of a storm system spreading from the Central Plains to the Mid-Atlantic, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for the entire state of Delaware, as well as portions of southeast Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.

Meteorologist Mike Lee said snow will begin in areas south and west of Philadelphia around midnight, with the brunt occurring Monday morning.

“Any time after daybreak on Monday is the heaviest potential for snowfall,” Lee said. “Areas to the south across Delaware, they’re going to get the heaviest snowfall … Around Philadelphia, a little bit lighter snowfall.”

Lee expects snow will continue through the evening hours before tapering out overnight.

Parts of the Delmarva Peninsula and South Jersey could get 8 to 12 inches of snow, with as much as an inch of snow every hour Monday morning. The NWS predicts wind gusts between 30 and 45 miles per hour.