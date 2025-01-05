Philly schools, city offices to close Monday as area braces for winter storm
Winter storm warnings are in effect for the entire state of Delaware, as well as portions of southeast Pennsylvania and South Jersey.
What you need to know
- Latest forecast: A winter storm is moving through much of the U.S. — including Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia suburbs, New Jersey and Delaware; a Code Blue is in effect in Philly, with 2-4 inches of snow expected in the region Monday
- Get or give help: Here are extreme cold resources across the Delaware Valley, and here’s how you can help your unhoused neighbors amid frigid temps
- Get prepared: Take these steps to protect yourself from winter weather dangers; and here’s how to keep your pipes from freezing in cold weather
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
All Philadelphia public schools and city offices will be closed Monday as the area braces for several inches of snow and gusty winds for most of the day.
Two to 4 inches of snow are possible as part of a storm system spreading from the Central Plains to the Mid-Atlantic, according to the National Weather Service.
Winter storm warnings are in effect for the entire state of Delaware, as well as portions of southeast Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.
Meteorologist Mike Lee said snow will begin in areas south and west of Philadelphia around midnight, with the brunt occurring Monday morning.
“Any time after daybreak on Monday is the heaviest potential for snowfall,” Lee said. “Areas to the south across Delaware, they’re going to get the heaviest snowfall … Around Philadelphia, a little bit lighter snowfall.”
Lee expects snow will continue through the evening hours before tapering out overnight.
Parts of the Delmarva Peninsula and South Jersey could get 8 to 12 inches of snow, with as much as an inch of snow every hour Monday morning. The NWS predicts wind gusts between 30 and 45 miles per hour.
Snow day in Philly
In a statement from the School District of Philadelphia, all schools, including the district’s early childhood centers and the Constance E. Clayton Education Center, will be closed. All after-school activities have been canceled. Operations are expected to resume Tuesday.
“This year, the District allotted one extra day in the school year calendar beyond the 180 required by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, which we will use as a snow day,” Superintendent Tony Watlington said in a statement. “Going forward, any school closures related to inclement weather will be remote learning days.”
All schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Monday, January 6, 2025, due to inclement weather. Stay safe! Read more: https://t.co/oJrU3vqEUg #PHLed pic.twitter.com/HzOx2syodx— Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) January 5, 2025
“Snow days offer special moments for our students to experience the joy and wonder of winter. We encourage families to embrace this opportunity to build memories together, while exercising appropriate caution during winter weather conditions,” Watlington said.
In addition, all Philadelphia city offices will be closed Monday.
Travel impacts
Amtrak announced cancellations Sunday for Acela and Northeast Regional trains operating between Boston and Washington, D.C., due to the severe weather.
Philadelphia International Airport is also recommending passengers check with their airlines for changes to their flight schedules.
NJ Transit is monitoring forecasts and plans to operate on its full, regular weekday schedule for as long as conditions allow.
The Philadelphia Streets Department began treating major roadways with salt to help prevent ice from forming before the brunt of the storm. Two hundred pieces of equipment will be deployed to address road conditions when the winter weather hits, according to a social media statement.
NWS meteorologist Mike Lee said expected wind gusts could create more work for road crews after the storm.
“Even though we’ve potentially cleared the roads … the winds could pick up the snow again and start moving things around and we end up with a little bit of blowing snow,” he said. “Some locations could see snow cover on the roads again.”
With the brunt of the storm expected during Monday’s morning commute, taking precautions on the road are advised if you have to travel.
“Exercise caution on the roadways, give yourself extra time, drive slowly,” Lee said. “If you don’t have to travel, just don’t.”
Bitter cold to last the week
Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing until Friday, with wind chills dropping into the single digits overnight.
The city of Philadelphia is under a Code Blue advisory to provide additional protections for people experiencing homelessness. Additional shelter beds will be provided at city-funded homeless intake centers, and 24-hour outreach will be available to help transport people to safe indoor spaces.
If you see a person who appears to be homeless outdoors during a Code Blue, call the city’s homeless outreach hotline at (215) 232-1984.
Last January, Philadelphia broke a 715-day snow drought, the longest stretch without an inch of snow recorded in the city’s recorded history.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.