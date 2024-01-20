Black ice and bitter winds left from snowstorm’s aftemath. Here’s the latest forecast
The combination of black ice and cold winds may cause problems for commutes throughout the day.
This story originally appeared on 6abc
Areas of black ice and blowing snow will create some problems on the roads today.
SATURDAY: We’ve issued an AccuWeather Alert for this bitterly cold day.
The winds pick up, with gusts of 30-35 mph through the day. There will be limited sunshine as clouds win out. And with a high of just 25, it will feel closer to 5 to 10 degrees all day long. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in roughly 35 minutes so bundle up for any sledding/skiing outdoor activities. High 24.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, windy and very cold! Wind chills near zero at times. Low 17.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cold! Wind chills in the upper teens! High 30.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds, cold! High 37.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A little rain is possible late in the day and at night. High 43.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 44.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some rain and drizzle is possible. High 49.
