This story originally appeared on 6abc

Areas of black ice and blowing snow will create some problems on the roads today.

SATURDAY: We’ve issued an AccuWeather Alert for this bitterly cold day.

The winds pick up, with gusts of 30-35 mph through the day. There will be limited sunshine as clouds win out. And with a high of just 25, it will feel closer to 5 to 10 degrees all day long. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in roughly 35 minutes so bundle up for any sledding/skiing outdoor activities. High 24.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, windy and very cold! Wind chills near zero at times. Low 17.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cold! Wind chills in the upper teens! High 30.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, cold! High 37.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A little rain is possible late in the day and at night. High 43.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 44.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some rain and drizzle is possible. High 49.