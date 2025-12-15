After first major snow of the season, Philly hunkers down for dangerously cold and icy conditions

Philadelphia was dealing with snowfall on Sunday as a winter storm gradually exited the region on Dec. 14, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The Philadelphia area saw its first significant snowfall of the season on Sunday, with over 8 inches being reported in parts of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

While the snow has passed, high winds and below-freezing temperatures will create potentially dangerous icy conditions for the next few days. Wind chills will drop to the single digits to near 0 Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday’s highs are expected in the upper-20s with gusts of over 20 mph.

The city of Philadelphia will remain under an Enhanced Code Blue advisory until further notice as meteorologists expect “bitterly cold conditions” to continue through Tuesday.

Philadelphia was dealing with snowfall on Sunday as a winter storm gradually exited the region on Dec. 14, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Philadelphia was dealing with snowfall on Sunday as a winter storm gradually exited the region on Dec. 14, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Philadelphia was dealing with snowfall on Sunday as a winter storm gradually exited the region on Dec. 14, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Snow totals

Sunday’s snowfall totals exceeded predictions for the area. Parts of New Castle County, Delaware, reported more than 6 inches of snow. In New Jersey, parts of Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties saw more than 8 inches.

Chester and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania received some of the highest snowfall totals, with East Nantmeal Township reporting 8.8 inches and Blue Bell receiving 8.7, according to the National Weather Service.

The holiday spirit still showed itself amid the snowfall after Philadelphia received a reported 4 inches of precipitation during the weekend winter storm. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

What is an ‘Enhanced Code Blue’?

City officials declare an “Enhanced Cold Blue” when dangerously cold weather is forecast for three or more nights. During this time, additional shelter beds are set up and people experiencing homelessness are allowed to stay inside emergency housing throughout the day. People are asked to call 215-232-1984 if they see someone outside who they believe needs help.

Multiple intake centers are available. To enter, people must pass through a metal detector screening and complete an assessment with a social work services manager that requires a Social Security number.

Proof of identification will be requested by the social work services manager. In some cases, proof of guardianship for minor children will also be requested. However, no household can be denied entrance into a shelter if they don’t have proof of ID or guardianship.

The city is also urging the public to watch out for signs of hypothermia and frostbite. In addition to avoiding the dangerous conditions, Penn Medicine recommends people wear proper clothing for cold weather, protect exposed areas and avoid drinking alcohol and using tobacco.

The Rocky Balboa statue at the Philadelphia Art Museum was outfitted with a light dusting of snow on Dec. 14, 2025, somewhat reminiscent of the iconic mountain training montage from ''Rocky IV.'' (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

