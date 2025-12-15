From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia area saw its first significant snowfall of the season on Sunday, with over 8 inches being reported in parts of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

While the snow has passed, high winds and below-freezing temperatures will create potentially dangerous icy conditions for the next few days. Wind chills will drop to the single digits to near 0 Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday’s highs are expected in the upper-20s with gusts of over 20 mph.

The city of Philadelphia will remain under an Enhanced Code Blue advisory until further notice as meteorologists expect “bitterly cold conditions” to continue through Tuesday.