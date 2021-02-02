It’s been a long year for Natasha Mell-Taylor.

In pre-pandemic times, would she be braving Monday’s stinging sleet for the chance to go sledding?

Probably not, admitted the Port Richmond mom. But circumstances forced her to be “outdoorsy” in order to get a change of scenery. So there she was with her husband, 5-year-old daughter and her friend, bundled up and ready to brave the cold for hours.

“Quarantine affects our decision to do everything,” Mell-Taylor joked. “With a 5-year-old, it’s the worst.”

It’s not the traditional indoor playground visit, followed by a beer at their favorite taproom while the family watches the snow, said Mell-Taylor, but that’s life now. The family came with thermoses of hot chocolate, water to stay hydrated, and lawn chairs for some sitting breaks. Later in the day, they hoped to break out a propane tank to keep warm.