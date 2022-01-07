Steady snow moving through Philadelphia region
The Delaware Valley is seeing another round of snow, resulting in road restrictions and travel delays.
The snow started falling early Friday in the Philadelphia region and is expected to stop between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Parts of the region could see between 4″ to 6″ of snow.
Here’s what you need to know.
Forecast
Snowfall totals of 2-4″ are expected across the northwest suburb, with the 4″ line right along the I-95 corridor.
The highest totals of 4-6″ will be found across South Jersey and Central Delaware, a caveat being Cape May County, where initial mixing will cut totals down to 2-4″ from Ocean City on south to Cape May.
Behind the storm, skies will begin to clear, but winds pick up. Expect winds to gust 30 to 35 mph during the day. The high is 35, but wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s.
Storm warnings, declarations
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to the storm.
The emergency declaration, which allows resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm, went into effect at 10 p.m.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in the following New Jersey counties: Atlantic; Camden; Cumberland; Eastern Monmouth; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Salem; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth.
“The anticipated winter storm is forecasted to bring significant snowfall statewide, with snowfall rates approaching 2 inches per hour in certain areas and heavy wind gusts,” said Murphy. “Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.”
Along the New Jersey coast and in southeastern Pennsylvania, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.
Travel
Amtrak has canceled the following trains on the Northeast Corridor: 182, 129, 172, 177, 183, 184, 86, and 84.
Inclement weather is also causing delays and cancellations to and from Philadelphia International Airport.
Schools
Philadelphia public schools will shift to virtual learning on Friday. All School District of Philadelphia buildings will be closed, including Family Technology Support Centers, Specialized Services Regional Centers, the offices at 440 North Broad Street, and school grab-and-go meal sites.
WHYY News partner 6abc contributed to this report.
Saturdays just got more interesting.