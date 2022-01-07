Steady snow moving through Philadelphia region

The Delaware Valley is seeing another round of snow, resulting in road restrictions and travel delays.

The snow started falling early Friday in the Philadelphia region and is expected to stop between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Parts of the region could see between 4″ to 6″ of snow.

Here’s what you need to know.

Forecast

Snowfall totals of 2-4″ are expected across the northwest suburb, with the 4″ line right along the I-95 corridor.

The highest totals of 4-6″ will be found across South Jersey and Central Delaware, a caveat being Cape May County, where initial mixing will cut totals down to 2-4″ from Ocean City on south to Cape May.

Behind the storm, skies will begin to clear, but winds pick up. Expect winds to gust 30 to 35 mph during the day. The high is 35, but wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s.