WHYY wins 11 Keystone Media Awards for pandemic, suburbs coverage
WHYY News has received 11 Professional Keystone Media Awards, for coverage areas ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to historic floods and heated school board races.
The Keystone Awards recognize “journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences, and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities.” The awards honor small to large media organizations throughout Pennsylvania.
Below are the winners from WHYY. A full list of award recipients can be found online.
First place for Best Newscast: Philly faces historic flooding in Ida’s wake | Jennifer Lynn, P. Kenneth Burns, Tom MacDonald
First place for Best Continuing Coverage: Child tax credit | Laura Benshoff
Second place for Best Series: Health Desk Help Desk | Zoë Read, Nina Feldman, Alan Yu, Kenny Cooper
First place for Best Investigative Reporting: PGW emails show involvement in drafting bill that runs counter to climate goals | Susan Phillips
Second Place for Best Enterprise Reporting: Red wave on school issues? Results of PAC-funded board races in Philly suburbs say not this year | Katie Meyer, Mallory Falk
Second place for Best Feature: How to break into the FBI: 50 years later, Media burglars get local honors | Kenny Cooper
Honorable mention for Best Feature: How Giovanni’s Room reinvented itself to succeed as the oldest gay bookstore in the country | Michaela Winberg
First place for Best Documentary: How Philadelphia escaped disaster in the face of a dozen shuttered maternity wards | Nina Feldman, Alan Yu
Second place for Best Documentary: How reporting while Black during a summer of uprisings changed us | Darryl C. Murphy, Layla A. Jones, Taylor Allen
First place for Best Reporter/Anchor | Katie Meyer
First place for Best Digital Presence: WHYY.org/news | Melony Roy, Erin Reynolds, Maria Pulcinella, Nick Kariuki
First place for Best Sports Feature: From all walks of life, Philadelphians gather to mourn John Chaney | Avi Wolfman‐Arent
Get daily updates from WHYY News!