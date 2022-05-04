WHYY News has received 11 Professional Keystone Media Awards, for coverage areas ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to historic floods and heated school board races.

The Keystone Awards recognize “journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences, and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities.” The awards honor small to large media organizations throughout Pennsylvania.

Below are the winners from WHYY. A full list of award recipients can be found online.

First place for Best Newscast: Philly faces historic flooding in Ida’s wake | Jennifer Lynn, P. Kenneth Burns, Tom MacDonald

First place for Best Continuing Coverage: Child tax credit | Laura Benshoff