WHYY wins 11 Keystone Media Awards for pandemic, suburbs coverage

Meaghan Washington with her children, Naïm and Ife, at their Philadelphia home

Meaghan Washington with her children, Naïm and Ife, at their Philadelphia home in 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

WHYY News has received 11 Professional Keystone Media Awards, for coverage areas ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to historic floods and heated school board races.

The Keystone Awards recognize “journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences, and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities.” The awards honor small to large media organizations throughout Pennsylvania.

Below are the winners from WHYY. A full list of award recipients can be found online.

First place for Best Newscast: Philly faces historic flooding in Ida’s wake | Jennifer Lynn, P. Kenneth Burns, Tom MacDonald

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

First place for Best Continuing Coverage: Child tax credit | Laura Benshoff

Related Content

Second place for Best Series: Health Desk Help Desk | Zoë Read, Nina Feldman, Alan Yu, Kenny Cooper

First place for Best Investigative Reporting: PGW emails show involvement in drafting bill that runs counter to climate goals | Susan Phillips

Second Place for Best Enterprise Reporting: Red wave on school issues? Results of PAC-funded board races in Philly suburbs say not this year | Katie Meyer, Mallory Falk

Second place for Best Feature: How to break into the FBI: 50 years later, Media burglars get local honors | Kenny Cooper

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Honorable mention for Best Feature: How Giovanni’s Room reinvented itself to succeed as the oldest gay bookstore in the country | Michaela Winberg

Related Content

First place for Best Documentary: How Philadelphia escaped disaster in the face of a dozen shuttered maternity wards | Nina Feldman, Alan Yu

Second place for Best Documentary: How reporting while Black during a summer of uprisings changed us | Darryl C. Murphy, Layla A. Jones, Taylor Allen

First place for Best Reporter/Anchor | Katie Meyer

First place for Best Digital Presence: WHYY.org/news | Melony Roy, Erin Reynolds, Maria Pulcinella, Nick Kariuki

First place for Best Sports Feature: From all walks of life, Philadelphians gather to mourn John Chaney | Avi Wolfman‐Arent

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

You may also like

About WHYY staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate