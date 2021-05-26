I’ve been replaying a memory from last summer for months. It’s May 31, 2020, and I’m standing in the ShopRite on 52nd and Parkside, about a mile from my Mill Creek apartment building. I’m there buying red velvet cake for my roommate Shay. It’s her birthday weekend, and red velvet cake is her favorite.

I’m standing at the self-checkout holding my red cake with my feet planted on the white tile floor that’s now red with wine.

People who look like me are walking fast and running, carrying grocery items. I remember seeing a man holding a few different things I can’t make out in my mind anymore, but one of those things is a pack of diapers. And I hear a woman’s voice saying something like:

“Why are ya’ll doing this?!”

Then, I hear a young man’s voice say back:

“You need to be doing it, too!”

To which she responds:

“No! I’m not broke. I’m gonna pay for my groceries!”

I scan my little cake. Maybe it was about $2.99. I probably don’t bag it. I walk to my car, click on my seatbelt. I drive home down Belmont Avenue and see people pushing some heavy looking equipment, obviously from the nearby Lowe’s, haphazardly down the street.

I wonder, “Is this ‘looting?”

Six days before, police in Minneapolis had killed George Floyd. One day before this memory, protests had begun in Philadelphia.

Reporters of all races and ethnicities deployed to cover the unrest. As a Billy Penn reporter, I was one of those, along with my WHYY colleagues Darryl C. Murphy and Taylor Allen. We’re from different parts of the country and we were strangers before meeting at work. Our binding commonality? We are Black people.

We live in the neighborhoods most affected when there’s police misconduct and subsequent demonstrations. As Black people, we are personally affected, too.

This Real Black History episode is a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like for us to cover the issues that we also are living with in our communities.

Police violence and the killings of Black Americans, documented on smartphones and virally shared on social media, catalyzed last summer the most intense public display of American resistance seen in a generation.