John Chaney’s body lay at center court Monday morning as mourners filed past and Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” played softly through Temple University’s Liacouras Center.

Some stood and muttered. Others kneeled and crossed themselves. Each — in their own quiet, reverent way — paid tribute to the basketball coach who became a Philadelphia icon.

“He was a visionary,” said Lewis Fields, who played under Chaney when the coach was at Cheney State University in the 1970s.

Chaney died on January 29, a week after his 89th birthday. His public viewing took place Monday ahead of a private ceremony at the university where he spent 24 years as the head men’s basketball coach.

His ferocious intellect left an indelible mark on the city where he was raised — and where he spent his distinguished career.

On Monday, everyone had a John Chaney story to tell. And they were eager to tell it.

Some knew Chaney intimately for years. Others, like Nikki Skipworth, flew briefly through his orbit, but still felt an overwhelming bond to the coach.

Skipworth and her grandmother ran into the coach at a supermarket in the late 1990s. Her grandmother, Pansy Pippens, cornered Chaney and praised him for some of the colorful language he’d used when upset during a recent game.

“I was cussin’, too,” Pippens told the coach.

When Pippens died, Chaney sent the family his condolences along with an autographed t-shirt. Skipworth never wore it before Monday and has been careful to protect it.

“I had to hang it inside out,” she said of the heirloom.

Skipworth said her grandmother was drawn to Chaney because she could tell that he cared about his players’ academic and emotional development. For Skipworth herself — who grew up in North Philadelphia playing basketball — Chaney represented a simple and powerful idea:

“There is hope,” she said.