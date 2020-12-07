‘We’re open’: Sisterly Love Citywide Food Fair promotes women-run businesses

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

It takes two years for an oyster to become large enough to sell to restaurants. But wait too long, says oyster farmer Lisa Calvo, and oysters get too big and no longer work for the half-shell trays restaurants sell.

Calvo, who runs Sweet Amalia’s Oyster Farm in Cape May, and her staff have continued working throughout the coronavirus pandemic, even as they see demand for their products wane.

Philadelphia restaurants are Calvo’s primary customers, and with new limits on indoor dining and restaurants shutting down, she said it’s looking like the end of the year will be a repeat of the spring.

“We lost almost 100% of the restaurant sales in the last week,” said Calvo.

Still, Calvo and a half-dozen other businesses kept an upbeat attitude at the first “Sisterly Love Citywide Food Fair,” which kicked off Sunday at Rittenhouse and Passyunk Square.

Every weekend through Dec. 20, restaurants and gift vendors will host pop-ups at select locations where customers can find some familiar favorites from known businesses, as well as completely new items — like holiday bags of ready-to-shuck oysters and a side mignonette sauce.

“It’s kind of an offset of how we’re trying to survive this,” said Amanda Rucker, owner of River Twice restaurant in South Philadelphia, who helped organize the first pop-up in front of her store.

Her business, for example, sold various types of homemade hot sauces and vinegars like green coriander.

“It’s from our restaurant, that are really unique, that people wouldn’t be able to buy if it wasn’t for this pandemic,” said Rucker. “And it gives us another way of making money as well.”

Rucker said the idea came out of meetings women in the hospitality business held after the pandemic reached the region. For now, Rucker is trying everything she can to keep her restaurant open.

River Twice had only been open five months before the rise of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia shut down indoor dining, said Rucker. She wants to be able to hire back her staff when the business can go back to being fully functional.