Wawa recommends masking when you order that shorti, regardless of vaccination status
Wawa has joined retailers like Target, Home Depot, and Starbucks in requiring workers to wear face masks as the delta variant continues to spread among unvaccinated people.
“Wawa is committed to keeping its associates, customers, and communities safe,” said a company spokesperson in an email.
Scientists are learning that even fully vaccinated people can spread the new delta variant of the coronavirus more easily than originally thought, even as the surge in coronavirus cases is fueled by people who are not vaccinated.
Wawa says this new information is prompting the beloved hoagie retailer to recommend customers mask up as well, regardless of vaccination status.
Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, and Delaware counties are currently experiencing a substantial risk of transmission, as is all of South Jersey and the state of Delaware, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cape May County is experiencing high risk of transmission.
The CDC recommends people in these counties wear masks in public indoor spaces.
