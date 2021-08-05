Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Wawa has joined retailers like Target, Home Depot, and Starbucks in requiring workers to wear face masks as the delta variant continues to spread among unvaccinated people.

“Wawa is committed to keeping its associates, customers, and communities safe,” said a company spokesperson in an email.

Scientists are learning that even fully vaccinated people can spread the new delta variant of the coronavirus more easily than originally thought, even as the surge in coronavirus cases is fueled by people who are not vaccinated.