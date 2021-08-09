Vaccines blunted COVID-19 inside N.J. nursing homes. Delta changed that

Vulnerable residents

“We have a choice,” Crystal said of vaccination policy in general. “You put in some requirements which move enough people off the fence, or you wait until enough people get sick and (staff feel compelled) to do it on their own,” he said, noting the second option leaves more vulnerable residents exposed.

While some nursing homes, including a national group of 5,000 nonprofit facilities, have opted for vaccination mandates, industry leaders and worker unions have generally opposed such strict measures. Labor leaders in New Jersey and the Health Care Association of New Jersey, which represents the long-term care industry, did support Murphy’s shot-or-test policy.

“We want everybody to get vaccinated” in long-term care, said HCANJ’s president and CEO, Andy Aronson. “But when you have community spread it’s going to come into our buildings,” he said. “If there is one correlation we’ve seen repeatedly with COVID it’s that when community cases rise, long-term care cases rise.”

In New Jersey new COVID-19 diagnoses among the public increased roughly fivefold since early July, state data shows, surpassing daily case counts from this time last year. While vaccinations do not prevent people from spreading the delta variant, experts insist the shots remain highly effective in protecting against serious illness and death. As a result, hospitalizations and fatality numbers are increasing far more slowly than cases.

Health department communications director Donna Leusner said state officials are tracking a rise in breakthrough cases in long-term care, or infections among vaccinated staff and residents. “We know that older individuals and those whose immune systems are not working due to medicines or underlying conditions do not respond as robustly to the vaccines. Thus, these individuals are more likely to have breakthrough cases,” she said in an email. “The good news is that when individuals are vaccinated, we are seeing fewer hospitalizations and deaths than we did last summer.”

The breakthrough cases also underscore the power of the delta variant. Vaccination rates among staff at facilities with current outbreaks range from less than 54% to 100%, with nearly one-third of the sites falling below the statewide average for long-term care workers, state health department data shows. But some of the locations with the highest recent case counts also have impressive immunization rates, illustrating how vaccinated people can still be vectors for the virus.

For this reason, facilities with new outbreaks should not be viewed as failing to protect against the virus, Aronson said. He said a better test is how well nursing homes control the spread and keep residents and staff from being hospitalized — tasks that require lots of protective gear, regular testing, isolating infected individuals and other protocols.

The fact that delta can be transmitted by vaccinated staff or residents “is another reason you have to be very vigilant about infection-control practices,” Aronson said. Nursing home case counts haven’t exploded, he added, signaling “that these procedures are working.”