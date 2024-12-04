From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Drinking water in New Jersey’s capital city, Trenton, and parts of four surrounding communities was not properly tested for 14 months.

Last week, Trenton Water Works mailed a letter to its 200,000 customers in Trenton and parts of Ewing, Hamilton, Hopewell and Lawrence townships saying that one of their inspectors falsified water quality reports between October 2022 and December 2023.

Michael Walker, a spokesman for the utility, said while certain tests were not performed, there are safeguards in place.

“We do test water in our laboratory at our water filtration plant hourly, there are other tests that go on in the field,” he said.

He said a total of three TWW employees conduct water quality samples in the field, and only one of them submitted fake reports. The unnamed individual was put on leave and then fired.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora described the inspector, who submitted false reports, as a “rogue employee” and called the situation “outrageous.” He said steps have been taken to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

“We’ve instituted some safeguards, including GPS tracking devices on fleet vehicles, we’re pairing employees with supervisors, we’re requiring photo documentation of sample sights,” he said.

He said many of the water samples taken by TWW during the period in question were considered incomplete and deemed invalid by the Department of Environmental Protection.