The ‘untold’ revolutionaries: Identity series explores lesser-known Black social movements

In many ways, Burley could see her own story in Colvin’s. When Burley was 15, her brother Andre was shot and killed in Philadelphia. As a young high school student in West Philly, she became a gun violence and criminal justice reform advocate.

“I think as I’ve learned about, and shown up in spaces that were often not meant for me, I’m reminded of Claudette’s story because she reminds me that there’s no age requirement to change the world,” Burley says in the film as archival footage of her speaking in front of a microphone as a teen plays on the screen.

Ballin’s “Revolution” first premiered in February 2020 at a sold-out, in-person screening at the Museum of the American Revolution. One year later, the film screened virtually Wednesday night as part of the Penn Museum’s Black History Month programming.

In creating the film — a new venture from her background as a former reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer — Ballin said she wanted to fight against the inaccurate depiction that Black people throughout history were “docile and meek.”

“People were always plotting how they were going to free themselves, how they were going to fight back,” said Ballin after the virtual screening. “That’s one of the reasons why I really wanted to do this film, to show that we have always loved ourselves enough to do that, and also to inspire people today to do the same.”

Throughout the film, which runs around 30 minutes, you hear stories of Black revolutionaries throughout history, from the role Black women played in the Haitian Revolution, to the stories of Queen Nzinga of 17th-century Angola, and Yaa Asantewaa, the Ashanti queen mother of what’s now Ghana. Each story is told by a Black writer, educator, activist, artist, or poet — from diverse backgrounds both culturally and generationally — who resonated with that lesser-known, yet still influential historical figure.

Ballin said having these vignettes about movements for Black power and uprising throughout history told in such personal ways — rather than by an academic or researcher per se — allowed for the interviewees to take ownership of the stories.

“No one is more qualified to tell Black history than any other Black person,” Ballin said. “As long as it’s accurate, factual, and respectful and not offensive, you are qualified. And I think it’s important to make the work accessible for everyone, that everyone can see a bit of themselves in these interviews.”