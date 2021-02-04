Education ‘as a beacon of hope’: Montco kicks off Black History Month conversations

Montgomery County’s Black History Month Committee kicked off a series of virtual events — one scheduled for each Wednesday in February — with a panel discussion on education under the umbrella theme of “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.”

The theme “explores the wide-ranging diversity of Black family life, and how, in all its various forms, it has always exhibited an unwavering understanding of the value of family, and family as an incomparable source of comfort, strength, and even survival,” said Tara Gaudin, director of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services. The four panels were prepared in accordance with the Association for the Study of African American Life & History.

The series is a product of the Health and Human Services Department’s work over 14 years. In a normal year, each panel discussion would be an in-person affair.

“But this year, because of the pandemic, we were a little challenged and didn’t know … [if] we were going to have a program or not,” said Lora Gonzalez, administrative assistant to the department’s director.

Ultimately, the committee decided to shift the celebration online every Wednesday in February from noon to 1:15 p.m. Community members can tune in virtually; registration is available here.

“So we’re all a little nervous, and we’re just so ready to go. We’ve worked really hard for this program to be successful as a collaboration,” said Sonya Sanders of the Norristown Municipal Council.

Of the first panel’s topic, education, Gaudin said, “So the Black family has always had a strong connection to the power of learning and the use of education as a tool for survival, as a weapon against bondage and oppression, and as a beacon of hope and strength for our children and our children’s children.”