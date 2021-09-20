Suspect in deadly Pat’s King of Steaks beating turns himself in, arrest warrants issued for 2 others

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

One of the four suspects in the deadly beating at the iconic South Philadelphia cheesesteak shop Pat’s King of Steaks has turned himself in to police, sources confirm to Action News.

There is no word yet on his identity or what charges he may face, as homicide investigators need to interview him.

The development late Sunday night came hours after police announced arrest warrants for two other suspects in the deadly attack.

But those men are not yet in custody.

The Philadelphia Police Department has obtained arrest warrants for 34-year-old Osvaldo “Willie” Pedraza and 32-year-old Victor Pedraza.