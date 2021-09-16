Man dead after fight outside Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

A large group of people, believed to be soccer fans, are accused of beating a man to death at Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident began at about 2:25 a.m. on the 1300 block of E Passyunk Avenue.

Police say an argument escalated quickly into a fight and may have involved a group of at least 10 soccer fans, who were wearing yellow jerseys, against a group of five, including the victim.

The group allegedly jumped on the 28-year-old victim when he fell to the ground and started punching and kicking him, police said.

Sources told Action News someone picked up a metal trash can lid and started hitting the victim over the head with it.

The victim died due to injuries sustained in the assault.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the people involved may have been drinking.

“Sometimes when alcohol is involved there are fights… Normally, these are well-run businesses that are quiet, safe. People just come here for a good steak sandwich. However, once in a while you get a fight that escalates into violence,” Small said.

Residents who live in the area agree.

“From my personal observations, there’s a lot of people that’s not from here that’s coming here trying to do things that are not the norm. Then, people get drunk, go to the bars and then all this commotion happens,” said a neighbor who did not want to give their name.