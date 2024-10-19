7 shot in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning, police say

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

At least 50 shots were fired in a shooting that left 7 people injured in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police say it happened at 11th and Cumberland Streets around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Of the seven people who were shot, two are in critical condition including a 17-year-old girl who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Five are in stable condition. All of the victims were taken to Temple University Hospital.

Police believe the shooter was a juvenile male wearing all black clothing.

The motive is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).