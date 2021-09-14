FBI data: Pa. hate crimes hit 14-year high in 2020

The FBI’s most recent data show 81 hate crimes reported in Pennsylvania last year, up from 45 in 2019. It is the highest figure since 2006.

The increase was also experienced around the country, with 7,700 criminal incidents reported to the FBI in 2020. It was the highest number in a dozen years. In 2008, 7,783 hate crimes were filed.

Some community leaders say they are not surprised after a year unlike any other in recent memory — with police brutality, criminal justice protests and other high-profile stories dominating the headlines. Others said they suspect the true number of offenses to be even higher.

In terms of victims of crimes of bias against a religion, people of the Jewish faith were most frequently targeted in Pennsylvania and across the country. There were 11 attacks against Jews in the commonwealth and 676 across the nation last year.

Shira Goodman, the regional director for the Anti-Defamation League in Philadelphia, is among them. The ADL is a nonprofit that aims to combat hate, and particularly antisemitism.

“We definitely don’t think that they share the full picture, either across the nation or in Pennsylvania, hate crimes are, are historically under-reported,” Goodman said. “People are afraid to report them. Sometimes, law enforcement doesn’t necessarily identify them as hate crimes.”

Goodman said higher numbers do not definitively mean more hate crimes, adding it could mean better reporting of crimes by local law enforcement. But based on ADL’s interactions with community members around the state and historical hurdles to accurate reporting, Goodman said she believes the FBI data only scratches the surface.

She also noted that due to COVID-19 and restrictions on public gatherings and spaces, hate showed itself in new ways. As religious meetings and public forums moved to online platforms, bad actors began “Zoom bombing,” or highjacking online meetings with offensive content.