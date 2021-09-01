Chester Township resident Rachel Briggs was prepared to speak on behalf of her family and others at a Wednesday press conference in Philadelphia, but tears cut her remarks short.

“Today, we start the second lane of our journey to justice. We cannot allow our police to terrorize us in the name of law enforcement,” an emotional Briggs said before stepping away from the microphone.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia-based law firm Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of seven clients from different families — Briggs and six others, including a minor — that alleges Chester Township, the Chester Township Police Department, and individual police officers violated their constitutional rights under the First, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendments in 2019 by arresting them for loitering outside their own homes.

Some members of the Briggs family were arrested twice. One Chester Township officer, Pasquale Storace, can be seen in separate videos of the incidents.

The suit says police never inquired about the reason the individuals were at the Chester Township locations.

“At that time, we promised that we would defend the family and investigate this incident and hold those responsible to account,” attorney Thomas Fitzpatrick said Wednesday. “Since that time, we have secured the withdrawal of all criminal charges brought against the family, and we have learned that the abuse of residents in that community is both systemic and pervasive.”

WHYY News reached out to the township and its legal representatives, but they did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.