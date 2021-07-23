Police ID man charged with murder after shooting at Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

Police have identified the suspect who was arrested for a fatal shooting at Philadelphia’s iconic Pat’s King of Steaks.

Thirty-six-year-old Paul Burkert of Doral Drive in Reading, Pa. was charged with murder for the early Thursday morning shooting.

Police were called to the 1200 block of South 9th Street around 12:55 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun.

That’s where officers found 23-year-old David Padro, from the 2700 block of Federal Street in Camden, New Jersey, with a gunshot wound to the lower back.

Officers rushed him to Jefferson University Hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 1:23 a.m.