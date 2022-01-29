Snow blankets the region, dumping a foot onto Shore towns in N.J. and Del.

Michael Greene shoveling snow on Baltimore Avenue, West Philadelphia

Michael Greene shoveling snow on Baltimore Avenue, West Philadelphia. (Emily Rizzo/WHYY)

Snow blanketed the region, tucking in along the coastline in New Jersey and Delaware and blowing inland on strong winds. By midday Saturday, the National Weather Service was reporting that the nor’easter had slammed the Jersey Shore hardest, with more than a foot of snow reported in Avalon, Sea Isle City, and Absecon, among other communities. A foot or close to it was reported in Lewes and around Rehoboth Beach in Sussex County, Delaware.

NWS issued a tweet officially confirming a blizzard at the Shore.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The governors of New Jersey and Delaware had issued state-of-emergency orders Friday, restricting travel on highways. PennDOT had speed and vehicle restrictions in effect. On Saturday, high winds were reducing visibility and making snow removal more difficult for road crews. Driving conditions were reported to be hazardous in many places.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

In Philadelphia and its suburbs on both sides of the Delaware River, approximate  accumulations ranged from 4 to 8 inches, with the heavier snow in counties like Gloucester  farther to the south.

Philadelphia International Airport canceled outgoing flights until 1 p.m. Saturday. About 6 inches of snow were reported there.

Along the East Coast, airlines canceled more than 4,500 flights at some of the nation’s busiest airports, according to FlightAware.

Amtrak suspended or limited service on the Boston-to-Washington corridor.

SEPTA reported routes were still in service, but with varied delays depending on location.

In West Philadelphia, B Wiscount, who has lived in this part of the city for 24 years, was outside shoveling early Saturday morning, hoping “to get ahead of the wind,” and to catch the snow while it was still light and fluffy.

Wiscount was planning to bring her son, Zachary, 10, to Clark Park, two blocks away from their home, for some sledding.

“Might as well enjoy it … It is the place to go,” Wiscount said.

B Wiscount shoveling the snow outside her house in West Philadelphia on Saturday morning. She’s lived in the neighborhood for 24 years. (Emily Rizzo/WHYY)

Around the corner on Baltimore Avenue, Michael Greene was making a few extra bucks by shoveling and salting sidewalks for local businesses. He struck a deal because he lives so close to the shops in West Philadelphia.

“Most of the people that own the businesses live somewhere far,” said Greene, “So by the time they get here, they don’t want to deal with the snow when they can get a person like me to have it already done.”

One of his clients was Davis Pharmacy, a small, independently owned store on Baltimore Avenue that Greene said serves a lot of elderly people.

“They need their medicine no matter what the weather is,” said Greene.

Michael Greene, outside Alif Brew & Mini Market on Baltimore Avenue, struck a deal with a number of local businesses along Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia. Greene lives nearby and helps them shovel and salt early in the morning, for cash. (Emily Rizzo/WHYY)

He had started out about 6 a.m. Saturday. This was his second round, and he had a third trip scheduled for noon.

Related Content

Meanwhile, families were, indeed, flocking to Clark Park, a neighborhood hub for sledding, on one of the few occasions this winter that there has been enough snow to catch some speed on the hill.

The joy was effervescent.

Adriano and Vernon about to fly down the hill in Clark Park. (Emily Rizzo/WHYY)

“The kids were just really excited for the snow to be here, and to actually have enough snow to sled and play in,” said Dianne Garcia, of West Philadelphia. Her two children, Demetrio and Eleanor, were sledding together and looking for their school friends to play with.

The Garcia family, of West Philadelphia, was happy to be outside and sledding in Clark Park. (Emily Rizzo/WHYY)

Adriano Shaplin of West Philly and his son Vernon, 6, forgot to buy a sled this year. So they got creative.

“This is our sled, which is a pillow and a trash bag,” said Shaplin. “It’s an ancestral solution passed down through our family for when you don’t have a sled.”

Vernon jumped on his father’s back, and down the hill they flew.

“I think you’ll notice that we get quite a bit of speed, and even our stability is pretty comparable to the other commercial sleds you’ll see here today,” Shaplin said.

Adriano Shaplin and his son Vernon, of West Philly, are prepping for their dash down the hill in Clark Park. They’re using a pillow in a trash bag as a sled, which they say is an ”ancestral tradition.” (Emily Rizzo/WHYY)

At 43rd Street and Baltimore Avenue, the usual Saturday farmers market was closed because of the weather.

But it was business as usual for Dwain Livengood, of Livengood Family Farms. He drove 1½ hours from Lancaster to deliver his customers’ pre-ordered goods. He was the only business on the street Saturday morning.

Livengood stood outside his truck full of eggs, chickens, and winter vegetables ready for pick-up.

“We just can’t stay away from Philly,” he said.

Associated Press and 6ABC contributed to this article.

  • A plow truck waits for snow fall to accumulate in Philadelphia on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    A plow truck waits for snow fall to accumulate in Philadelphia on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Snow began to fall in Philadelphia in the early evening hours on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Snow began to fall in Philadelphia in the early evening hours on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A SEPTA worker salts the sidewalks at the 2nd and Market Street El stop on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    A SEPTA worker salts the sidewalks at the 2nd and Market Street El stop on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Snow began to fall in Philadelphia in the early evening hours on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Snow began to fall in Philadelphia in the early evening hours on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Snow began to fall in Philadelphia in the early evening hours on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Snow began to fall in Philadelphia in the early evening hours on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Teenagers play in the snow at Palumbo Recreation Center in South Philadelphia on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Teenagers play in the snow at Palumbo Recreation Center in South Philadelphia on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Teenagers play in the snow at Palumbo Recreation Center in South Philadelphia on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Teenagers play in the snow at Palumbo Recreation Center in South Philadelphia on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • 5 month-old Claudia plays in the snow with her mom, Sage, and dad, Bacho, for the first time at Palumbo Recreation Center in South Philadelphia on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    5 month-old Claudia plays in the snow with her mom, Sage, and dad, Bacho, for the first time at Palumbo Recreation Center in South Philadelphia on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • 5 month-old Claudia plays in the snow for the first time at Palumbo Recreation Center in South Philadelphia on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    5 month-old Claudia plays in the snow for the first time at Palumbo Recreation Center in South Philadelphia on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A plow truck waits for snow fall to accumulate in Philadelphia on January 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    A plow truck waits for snow fall to accumulate in Philadelphia on January 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Teenagers play in the snow at Frank Palumbo Recreation Center in South Philadelphia on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Teenagers play in the snow at Frank Palumbo Recreation Center in South Philadelphia on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Dwain Livengood, of Livengood Family Farm, said he can't let down his customers and drove the 1.5 hours to Philly even though the usualy Saturday farmers market was closed due to the storm. (Emily Rizzo/WHYY)
    Dwain Livengood, of Livengood Family Farm, said he can't let down his customers and drove the 1.5 hours to Philly even though the usualy Saturday farmers market was closed due to the storm. (Emily Rizzo/WHYY)
  • Families flocked to Clark Park on Saturday morning, to catch. some speed down the hill. (Emily Rizzo/WHYY)
    Families flocked to Clark Park on Saturday morning, to catch. some speed down the hill. (Emily Rizzo/WHYY)
  • Families flocked to Clark Park in West Philadelphia on Saturday morning. (Emily Rizzo/WHYY)
    Families flocked to Clark Park in West Philadelphia on Saturday morning. (Emily Rizzo/WHYY)
  • Dwain Livengood, of Livengood Family Farms, serving a customer on 43rd Street. Livengood drove 1.5 hours from Lancaster to deliver pre-ordered goods. (Emily Rizzo/WHYY)
    Dwain Livengood, of Livengood Family Farms, serving a customer on 43rd Street. Livengood drove 1.5 hours from Lancaster to deliver pre-ordered goods. (Emily Rizzo/WHYY)
  • Michael Greene shoveling snow on Baltimore Avenue, West Philadelphia
    Michael Greene shoveling snow on Baltimore Avenue, West Philadelphia. (Emily Rizzo/WHYY)

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Busy week? Our weekend newsletter will catch you up on the best local stories of the week. Sign up for the WHYY News Wrap-Up today.

You may also like

About Emily Rizzo

Emily Rizzo is WHYY News’ suburban reporter covering Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Read more

About Nick Kariuki

Read more
A headshot of Nick Kariuki

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate