Snow blankets the region, dumping a foot onto Shore towns in N.J. and Del.

Along the East Coast, airlines canceled more than 4,500 flights at some of the nation’s busiest airports, according to FlightAware.

Amtrak suspended or limited service on the Boston-to-Washington corridor.

SEPTA reported routes were still in service, but with varied delays depending on location.

In West Philadelphia, B Wiscount, who has lived in this part of the city for 24 years, was outside shoveling early Saturday morning, hoping “to get ahead of the wind,” and to catch the snow while it was still light and fluffy.

Wiscount was planning to bring her son, Zachary, 10, to Clark Park, two blocks away from their home, for some sledding.

“Might as well enjoy it … It is the place to go,” Wiscount said.

Around the corner on Baltimore Avenue, Michael Greene was making a few extra bucks by shoveling and salting sidewalks for local businesses. He struck a deal because he lives so close to the shops in West Philadelphia.

“Most of the people that own the businesses live somewhere far,” said Greene, “So by the time they get here, they don’t want to deal with the snow when they can get a person like me to have it already done.”

One of his clients was Davis Pharmacy, a small, independently owned store on Baltimore Avenue that Greene said serves a lot of elderly people.

“They need their medicine no matter what the weather is,” said Greene.

He had started out about 6 a.m. Saturday. This was his second round, and he had a third trip scheduled for noon.