Snow blankets the region, dumping a foot onto Shore towns in N.J. and Del.
Snow blanketed the region, tucking in along the coastline in New Jersey and Delaware and blowing inland on strong winds. By midday Saturday, the National Weather Service was reporting that the nor’easter had slammed the Jersey Shore hardest, with more than a foot of snow reported in Avalon, Sea Isle City, and Absecon, among other communities. A foot or close to it was reported in Lewes and around Rehoboth Beach in Sussex County, Delaware.
NWS issued a tweet officially confirming a blizzard at the Shore.
We have confirmed that at least coastal portions of the area experienced a blizzard last night and this morning. Analysis for inland areas and to determine more exact timing and duration information will take more time to conduct. #NJwx #DEwx pic.twitter.com/CiQjEHoQqV— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 29, 2022
The governors of New Jersey and Delaware had issued state-of-emergency orders Friday, restricting travel on highways. PennDOT had speed and vehicle restrictions in effect. On Saturday, high winds were reducing visibility and making snow removal more difficult for road crews. Driving conditions were reported to be hazardous in many places.
❄️⚠️ Inclement Weather Conditions: High winds and continuous snow fall make it difficult for roads to be clear of snow, even with the hard work of our plow crews. Level 2 driving restriction (https://t.co/X3Z8XdvGg7) is still in effect in Kent and Sussex County. pic.twitter.com/NSxlLbncVk— DelDOT (@DelawareDOT) January 29, 2022
In Philadelphia and its suburbs on both sides of the Delaware River, approximate accumulations ranged from 4 to 8 inches, with the heavier snow in counties like Gloucester farther to the south.
Philadelphia International Airport canceled outgoing flights until 1 p.m. Saturday. About 6 inches of snow were reported there.
#PHLAirport’s crews are working hard, clearing gates, ramps, taxiways and runways. pic.twitter.com/OD3hpJZP84— PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) January 29, 2022
Along the East Coast, airlines canceled more than 4,500 flights at some of the nation’s busiest airports, according to FlightAware.
Amtrak suspended or limited service on the Boston-to-Washington corridor.
SEPTA reported routes were still in service, but with varied delays depending on location.
In West Philadelphia, B Wiscount, who has lived in this part of the city for 24 years, was outside shoveling early Saturday morning, hoping “to get ahead of the wind,” and to catch the snow while it was still light and fluffy.
Wiscount was planning to bring her son, Zachary, 10, to Clark Park, two blocks away from their home, for some sledding.
“Might as well enjoy it … It is the place to go,” Wiscount said.
Around the corner on Baltimore Avenue, Michael Greene was making a few extra bucks by shoveling and salting sidewalks for local businesses. He struck a deal because he lives so close to the shops in West Philadelphia.
“Most of the people that own the businesses live somewhere far,” said Greene, “So by the time they get here, they don’t want to deal with the snow when they can get a person like me to have it already done.”
One of his clients was Davis Pharmacy, a small, independently owned store on Baltimore Avenue that Greene said serves a lot of elderly people.
“They need their medicine no matter what the weather is,” said Greene.
He had started out about 6 a.m. Saturday. This was his second round, and he had a third trip scheduled for noon.
Meanwhile, families were, indeed, flocking to Clark Park, a neighborhood hub for sledding, on one of the few occasions this winter that there has been enough snow to catch some speed on the hill.
The joy was effervescent.
“The kids were just really excited for the snow to be here, and to actually have enough snow to sled and play in,” said Dianne Garcia, of West Philadelphia. Her two children, Demetrio and Eleanor, were sledding together and looking for their school friends to play with.
Adriano Shaplin of West Philly and his son Vernon, 6, forgot to buy a sled this year. So they got creative.
“This is our sled, which is a pillow and a trash bag,” said Shaplin. “It’s an ancestral solution passed down through our family for when you don’t have a sled.”
Vernon jumped on his father’s back, and down the hill they flew.
“I think you’ll notice that we get quite a bit of speed, and even our stability is pretty comparable to the other commercial sleds you’ll see here today,” Shaplin said.
At 43rd Street and Baltimore Avenue, the usual Saturday farmers market was closed because of the weather.
But it was business as usual for Dwain Livengood, of Livengood Family Farms. He drove 1½ hours from Lancaster to deliver his customers’ pre-ordered goods. He was the only business on the street Saturday morning.
Livengood stood outside his truck full of eggs, chickens, and winter vegetables ready for pick-up.
“We just can’t stay away from Philly,” he said.
—
Associated Press and 6ABC contributed to this article.
Saturdays just got more interesting.