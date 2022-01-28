Blizzard conditions are forecast Friday night through Saturday morning for Delaware’s Sussex County, which hadn’t seen a major snowstorm in five years but is now bracing for its second this month.

Sussex could get up to 14 inches, but the snow won’t be as heavy upstate in New Castle County, where anywhere from 3 to 7 inches of the white stuff is forecast.

The whole state should expect lows in the teens Saturday and winds up to 35 mph that will make it feel like it’s below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

The predictions and prospects have state emergency and transportation officials urging residents to prepare emergency kits and stay off the roads unless necessary from Friday evening through at least midday Saturday.

“Whereas we normally expect to see more snow up north, this time the beach areas are really going to get hit hard [by the nor’easter],” said Jeff Sands of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, referring to towns such as Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, and Bethany Beach, and much of inland Sussex.

“It’s definitely going to be a pretty rough situation down there and then working the way up through the state, potentially,” Sands said.