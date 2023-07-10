National Weather Service confirms tornado caused damage in Middletown, Delaware

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The National Weather Service said a tornado caused damage in New Castle County, Delaware on Sunday.

In Middletown, Delaware, parts of a roof were completely sheered off by the high winds on the 2500 block of Chopin Drive.

At least two homes were damaged and several trees were knocked over.

Officials with the National Weather Service were in the area on Monday and determined a tornado did indeed touch down in the Bayberry North development along Route 896.

The National Weather Service is still working to determine the track and intensity of the tornado.

Neighbors said the Sunday storm was frightening.

“Well, it got real dark outside, and then we started hearing a whirling noise, and then it started really rushing. The wind got real strong, then I grabbed my wife and put her on the floor,” said Andy Lagasse from Middletown.

High winds were also to blame for knocking a tractor-trailer over on Route 1 South at Hyetts Corner Road.

The trailer landed on top of a Ford Explorer.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the crash.