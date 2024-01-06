Tracking snow and rain as winter storm moves toward Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Get the snow blowers ready if you live in the Lehigh Valley, while heavy rain takes over for most of the region.

Saturday: The timing of the storm is a bit faster, so we will see precipitation arriving between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from SW to NE. Initially, it will start as snow around Philadelphia and north and west. A change to rain is expected for most of the region, with the peak of the storm between 4 p.m. and midnight. It’s a chilly day for all, high 39.

Region by region

Poconos: All snow, with 6″+ possible.

Lehigh Valley: 3-6″ snow. Later in the evening, there could be a transition from snow to sleet.

Pa. Turnpike: 1-3″ snow is possible through Saturday evening before changing over to a steady rain.

Philly & I-95 Metro: A few hours of snow, but it doesn’t amount to much. Most places will pick up a slushy coating before 1/2″ to 1″ of rain washes it away.

South Jersey and most of Delaware: It’s an all rain event with 3/4″ to 1 1/2″ possible.

SNOW BY LOCATION

Our far northern locations will see several inches of snow. Here in the city we’ll be lucky to see a grassy coating with an hour or two of snow quickly changing to rain. South Jersey won’t even see a flake of snow—just all rain. pic.twitter.com/Yg3ESQOtDN — Brittany Boyer (@Brittany_Boyer) January 5, 2024

Tonight: Cloudy and damp with heavy rain ending before midnight. Low 36

Sunday: A morning snow shower is possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, breezy and brisk. High 41.

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High 45.

Tuesday: A stronger storm moves in bringing the threat of 1-3″ of heavy rainfall. Due to the heavy rain threat and already many saturated grounds, we’ve issued an AccuWeather Alert for the threat of flooding. In addition to the heavy rainfall, this storm will come with powerful wind gusts. Gusts over 50mph can’t be ruled out. The combination of strong winds and wet grounds may lead to downed trees.

Wednesday: Morning showers with clouds eventually breaking for some late-day sun and strong winds, high 52 and falling.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy, high 48.

Friday: Cloudy with late-day rain likely, high 47.