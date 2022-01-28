New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for his state at 5:00 p.m. Friday ahead of a coastal winter storm. A restriction on commercial vehicle travel will go into effect at that time.

The governor also announced that state offices will close at 3:00 p.m.

Officials are encouraging residents to stay off the roads and let road crews work to keep travel lanes clear. Murphy also encouraged people to pick up what they need for a snow day as they travel home from work.