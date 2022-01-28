New Jersey declares emergency ahead of coastal winter storm

A Moorestoown, N.J., resident clears the snow in front of her house on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for his state at 5:00 p.m. Friday ahead of a coastal winter storm. A restriction on commercial vehicle travel will go into effect at that time.

The governor also announced that state offices will close at 3:00 p.m.

Officials are encouraging residents to stay off the roads and let road crews work to keep travel lanes clear. Murphy also encouraged people to pick up what they need for a snow day as they travel home from work.

A majority of the state is under a winter storm warning. Counties along the Jersey Shore including southern Burlington County are under a Blizzard Warning. Both weather advisories go into effect at 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service says the storm will affect the region beginning Friday Night and continuing into Saturday.

