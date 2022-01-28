New Jersey declares emergency ahead of coastal winter storm
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for his state at 5:00 p.m. Friday ahead of a coastal winter storm. A restriction on commercial vehicle travel will go into effect at that time.
The governor also announced that state offices will close at 3:00 p.m.
Officials are encouraging residents to stay off the roads and let road crews work to keep travel lanes clear. Murphy also encouraged people to pick up what they need for a snow day as they travel home from work.
In addition to snow, we’re expecting strong and potentially damaging winds up to 50 miles per hour.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 28, 2022
Our advice to everyone: just hunker down once you get home this afternoon.
A majority of the state is under a winter storm warning. Counties along the Jersey Shore including southern Burlington County are under a Blizzard Warning. Both weather advisories go into effect at 7 p.m.
The main change so far this morning to the forecast is Sussex County Delaware has been upgraded to a Blizzard Warning. The rest of the warnings and advisories remain the same. Here is he latest map as of 10:21 am of the current Warnings and Advisories. #mdwx #dewx #njwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/1L9j9pzxdx— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 28, 2022
The National Weather Service says the storm will affect the region beginning Friday Night and continuing into Saturday.