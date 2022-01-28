Winter storm warning issued for Philly region. Blizzard forecast for the shore

Meteorologists have upgraded the Philadelphia region’s winter storm watch to a winter storm warning with heavy snow and winds predicted for most of the region later today into Saturday.

New Jersey’s coast is under a blizzard warning starting at 7 p.m. — and could get 10 to 15 inches of snow and poor visibility.

Philadelphia, where snow began to fall Friday morning, should get six to eight inches. Four to six inches is expected in northern Delaware.