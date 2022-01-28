Winter storm warning issued for Philly region. Blizzard forecast for the shore
Meteorologists have upgraded the Philadelphia region’s winter storm watch to a winter storm warning with heavy snow and winds predicted for most of the region later today into Saturday.
New Jersey’s coast is under a blizzard warning starting at 7 p.m. — and could get 10 to 15 inches of snow and poor visibility.
Philadelphia, where snow began to fall Friday morning, should get six to eight inches. Four to six inches is expected in northern Delaware.
“We encourage people just to kind of ride it out, you know, at home, you know, to stay off the roads tonight or tomorrow, said Jonathan O’Brien, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. “Let the crews do their jobs and keep the roads clear.”
O’Brien said people on the New Jersey coast should look out for strong winds gusts that could exceed 40 miles an hour for an extended period.
“And that will contribute to a lot of reduced visibility blowing and drifting snow,” he said.
O’Brien also said to watch out for possible power outages near the coast where the strongest winds are expected, and to check on neighbors.
