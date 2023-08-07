Severe Weather Alert for the Philly region Monday night

The sever weather is expected from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

    By
  Karen Rogers, 6abc
    August 7, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Meteorologist Karen Rogers says it’s warm and humid today with the threat of storms that could bring damaging winds or even a tornado.

Monday: We had a round of heavy rain overnight and early this morning. It’s mostly cloudy today with dewpoints into the 70s making for a tropical feel. High 88.

The time frame for severe weather is roughly 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from west to east.

Thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging straight-line winds, localized flash flooding, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Tuesday: It feels refreshing behind that cold front with partly sunny skies and less humidity. High 84.

Wednesday: This will likely be one of the nicest days of the week. Humidity stays in check and we have sunny skies, high 87.

Thursday: Some sun but watch for a spotty thunderstorm, high 85.

Friday: Mostly sunny and humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible, high 87.

Saturday: Clouds mix with sunshine. It’s very warm and humid. High 89.

Sunday: Sun, few clouds, high 87.

