Severe Weather Alert for the Philly region Monday night
The sever weather is expected from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Meteorologist Karen Rogers says it’s warm and humid today with the threat of storms that could bring damaging winds or even a tornado.
Monday: We had a round of heavy rain overnight and early this morning. It’s mostly cloudy today with dewpoints into the 70s making for a tropical feel. High 88.
The time frame for severe weather is roughly 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from west to east.
Thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging straight-line winds, localized flash flooding, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
Tuesday: It feels refreshing behind that cold front with partly sunny skies and less humidity. High 84.
Wednesday: This will likely be one of the nicest days of the week. Humidity stays in check and we have sunny skies, high 87.
Thursday: Some sun but watch for a spotty thunderstorm, high 85.
Friday: Mostly sunny and humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible, high 87.
Saturday: Clouds mix with sunshine. It’s very warm and humid. High 89.
Sunday: Sun, few clouds, high 87.
