Snow quickly pilling up as nor’easter hits New Jersey

    By
  • Trish Hartman, 6abc
    • January 29, 2022
(6abc)

(6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc

The snow started piling up quickly in New Jersey on Saturday morning as a powerful nor’easter made its way up the East Coast.

There were double-digital snowfall totals in the Garden State as the sun came up, with some areas already seeing a foot of snow on the ground.

Action News reporter Trish Hartman was in Atlantic City as the storm hit. High winds were blowing the snow sideways as it fell.

By 9 a.m. police were urging people to stay off the roads as conditions continued to be dangerous.

Earlier in the day, we talked to one man in Pleasantville who said he had to be out in the storm to serve the people who were counting on him.

“Out here delivering door-to-door- newspapers in Margate to the seniors who are waiting. They’re going to be calling wondering where their paper’s at,” said Gervasio Chevere.

He said the roads were in bad shape.

“If you don’t have to be out here, don’t come out here.”

