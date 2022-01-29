Snow quickly pilling up as nor’easter hits New Jersey

This story originally appeared on 6abc

The snow started piling up quickly in New Jersey on Saturday morning as a powerful nor’easter made its way up the East Coast.

There were double-digital snowfall totals in the Garden State as the sun came up, with some areas already seeing a foot of snow on the ground.

Action News reporter Trish Hartman was in Atlantic City as the storm hit. High winds were blowing the snow sideways as it fell.

By 9 a.m. police were urging people to stay off the roads as conditions continued to be dangerous.