High winds complicate snow removal in New Jersey suburbs

This story originally appeared on 6abc

The nor’easter bringing heavy snow and high winds to the region continued to push through the area on Saturday morning.

And those high winds were complicating the snow removal efforts.

Action News reporter Bryanna Gallagher found that even as the snowfall started to ease up by mid-morning, the wind was blowing the snow back onto roads that had been cleared.

It was yet another reason for everyone to stay off the roads, if possible.