When New Castle County Police killed Lymond Moses as he drove his car toward officers in Wilmington last January, they sparked a fresh debate about shooting at moving vehicles. It’s a discussion some hope will lead to new rules restricting the practice.

A report last month by Attorney General Kathy Jennings and an outside law firm about the fatal encounter stated emphatically that “shooting at moving vehicles is a dangerous and ineffective tactic.” It’s a practice viewed by law enforcement experts, policymakers, and advocacy groups “as ineffective for stopping oncoming vehicles and presents overwhelming risks to innocent parties,’’ the report said.

The outside law firm, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, said their review “leads us to believe that Mr. Moses’s death could have been avoided if better policing tactics were employed and the officers were provided with more effective use of force training.”

The Jan. 13 shooting about 1 a.m. at a dead end in Wilmington’s Riverside neighborhood was captured on police body cameras. County Executive Matt Meyer released a county-produced presentation of the videos weeks later.

Jennings’ office decided not to prosecute the two police officers, but didn’t quite absolve them or the department of blame.

Specifically, the report said the three officers on the scene “did not communicate with each other” during a brief pursuit before Moses stopped at a dead end and turned around to face the approaching police SUVs. The officers attempted to block in Moses with their vehicles but left him room to escape. Then all three got out and two fired when he drove in their direction.

The report concluded that Officer Roberto Ieradi, who fired the fatal shot to Moses’ head, arguably put the other officer who fired, Cpl. Robert Ellis, “in harm’s way.” That’s because Moses did not “veer toward Ellis” until he was “shot in the head, disabling him and causing him to lose control of the vehicle.”

None of the officers was struck by Moses’s car, and his family’s attorney has said he was trying to go around them through space that the SUVs had not blocked.

The officers won’t face criminal charges because Delaware law protects officers who “reasonably believe” they were in danger, but Jennings made these policy recommendations for both the county police and other agencies statewide:

Restrict shooting at moving vehicles by developing policies that give officers less flexibility and discretion and stipulate that “a moving vehicle alone cannot be viewed as a deadly instrument” to justify shooting at it and the driver.

Require officers to “avoid placing themselves in the path of a moving vehicle and to affirmatively make efforts to move out of the path of a moving vehicle.”

Have an exception when a vehicle drives at a crowd of people, or when responding to “mass casualty terrorist events.”

Improve firearms training so officers are taught “what are appropriate and inappropriate uses of force” rather than how to avoid “their legal risk and potential liability” when using deadly force.

Change firearms training so it does not encourage “shooting until the problem is solved” but rather only for the time that danger to themselves or others is imminent.

Train officers better in communicating with each other during pursuits and stops and on “the strategic placement of SUVs, when to leave one’s SUV when blocking a moving vehicle, and when to seek the support of additional officers.”

The report also suggested that outside agencies, instead of the department’s themselves, conduct the internal review of shootings by police to “strengthen the rigor of these investigations” and “instill public trust in them.”

The county’s interviews with Ieradi and Ellis “were not adversarial and steered away from difficult but important questions” such as their understanding of their training, their communications before the shooting and “decisions to place themselves in the path of a moving vehicle,” the report said.

“Involvement of an independent agency will also help address a culture prevalent at many law enforcement departments, such as New Castle County Police Department, where officers actively put themselves in harm’s way by unnecessarily escalating situations,’’ the report said.