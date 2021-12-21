Delaware attorney general won’t prosecute two police officers who killed Lymond Moses

Prosecutors won’t charge two white New Castle County police officers who shot and killed a Black motorist who drove toward them in Wilmington. The January shooting led to several protests, including some at the home of Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

Jennings released her office’s long-awaited report on the killing of 30-year-old Lymond Moses on Monday. She acknowledged that issues raised in the case have “gone directly to the heart of the national debate over police use of force … and has begged the question of whether that which is lawful is also necessary and just.”

Jennings also said she realizes her decision will not be “popular in all corners” but that her office and her Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust must follow the law.

“There will be those who believe we should press charges irrespective of our findings,’’ Jennings wrote in the report. “But that asks us to violate our ethical, statutory, and constitutional obligations to prosecute only when there is a reasonable likelihood of conviction at trial.”

The law governing police use of deadly force that was in effect when police killed Moses was a subjective standard that essentially shields a Delaware police officer from criminal charges if they believed they or someone else was in imminent danger when they pulled the trigger and then did not act recklessly. The law was changed in June to a more objective standard that evaluates what a reasonable police officer would do in the same situation.

The statute was changed after lobbying by Jennings, who shared a WHYY News exposé that revealed that no Delaware police officer has even been arrested for shooting someone.

Jennings’ office did not evaluate whether Patrolman Roberto Ieradi and Corporal Robert Ellis would have been charged under the new law. The report focused only on the standard that was in effect five months earlier when Moses was killed in the Riverside neighborhood. He fled from police after they approached his car, where he had been sleeping, at about 1 a.m. Police later said the officers were investigating reports of stolen vehicles.

After Moses fled, he drove into a dead-end on a two-way street lined by fencing and turned around. Officers arrived moments later and tried to block his path with three police SUVs. They got out of their vehicles and as Moses backed up, ordered him not to try to get away, the report said.

Instead, Moses drove toward them, not to hit or endanger the officers, but in an attempt to squeeze past them and their vehicles on the right side of the road, according to a lawsuit filed by Moses’ family.

The report said Moses “floored the accelerator” and that Ieradi fired seven shots, including the fatal one to the left side of Moses head, and Ellis shot twice after Moses’ car was past Ieradi, the report said. The car struck Ieradi’s vehicle, then came to a stop. The third officer did not fire his weapon.