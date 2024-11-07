From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SEPTA and the School District of Philadelphia are sounding the alarm on a looming transit workers strike Friday that could impact thousands of public school students and the region if it goes into effect.

Transportation Workers Union Local 234 authorized the strike last week for the second straight year, highlighting concerns over transit safety and lack of progress on salary negotiations. The contract for the union, which represents bus, subway and trolley operators, and other support staff, expires Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

“Kids going to school would not be able to get the bus or the train, [as would] people going to work, people going to medical appointments,” said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch. “If we are not able to reach an agreement and there is a strike, it’s a severe impact, social and economic, for the city and the region.”

Representing more than 5,000 employees, a strike would halt operations of city bus and trolley routes, along with the Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line. Regional Rail, Suburban Transit, LUCY and CCT Connect service would continue to operate as usual.

In bulletins posted to its website, TWU Local 234 said SEPTA “wants to give us a 0% raise” and the agency “will not commit to providing its employees with a safe working environment because it is too expensive.” Other posts highlighted the union’s concerns with safety, specifically shootings last month that left three women injured on a Route G bus and another one on a Route 60 bus.

Busch said SEPTA’s ongoing funding crisis due to federal COVID relief funds running out and lower ridership levels have impacted negotiations.

“We’re looking at annual budget deficits now nearing a quarter billion dollars, so it’s been very difficult in these negotiations to get into the heart of some of the economic issues, particularly with wages without having that funding solution in place,” Busch said.