A triple shooting on a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood Tuesday left multiple people injured, and police are still looking for the shooter.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South 57th Street, according to police. Three women were wounded and were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and are in stable condition. The victims include:

A 29-year-old female, who was shot once in the right buttocks,

A 60-year-old female, who suffered a graze wound to the right side of her head,

A 56-year-old female was shot once in the lower back.

As of 6 p.m., the scene is being investigated. No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.

The shooting comes just days after a 17-year-old was shot on a crowded SEPTA bus last Friday in the city’s Fairhill section. Police say they are looking for two people who may be connected to that shooting.

SEPTA officials said 30 passengers were on the bus when shots were fired.