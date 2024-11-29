Back on its feet: North Philly’s Rush Arts gallery rebuilds after hurricane damages

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As Hurricane Debby made its way across the eastern United States in August, it brought flooding and destruction to one of North Philly’s philanthropic art galleries, Rush Arts Philadelphia. Four months later, after many obstacles, the gallery is finally getting back on its feet.

Rush Arts was founded by Danny Simmons in 2016 and is part of the Rush Philanthropic Art Foundation founded in 1996, also co-founded by Simmons, his brother Russell and Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons of the hip-hop group Run-DMC. According to its website, the organization aims “to fill the gap that the disenfranchised and people of color face in both accessing the arts and exhibition opportunities.”

“We have children’s programs that teach art to kids and sometimes seniors,” Simmons said. The gallery also hosts exhibitions for emerging artists, up to six a year, with the goal of bringing art to the community.

“Put paint where it ain’t,” explained Noah Smalls, gallery director, when describing the decision he and Simmons made to establish the gallery in North Philly.

Rush’s operations came to an abrupt halt in August as Hurricane Debby made landfall in Florida and tracked up the Eastern Seaboard, dumping large amounts of rain and flooding and causing alarm to tenants living above the gallery.

“When Debby first hit, the tenants immediately called when water started coming into the upstairs hallway,” said Smalls, who contacted insurance.

“As the insurance company was inundated with calls about Debby, it took them several days to send someone out to assess the damage, but it kept raining all that week,” said Smalls.

“Floor joints had started coming up, the walls were ruined, everything was ruined,” Simmons said.