The city is one step closer to releasing a request for proposal for the former headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department.

On Monday, the city’s Department of Planning and Development released a report detailing a monthslong community engagement process that’s expected to inform the future of the shuttered building at 7th and Race streets, commonly known as the Roundhouse.

The Philadelphia Historical Commission will also consider the report when it reviews an existing nomination for the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. The process, which could protect the concrete building from demolition, will play out before the city solicits bids from potential developers.

There is no timeline for either step.

“Interest rates have doubled. Development has slowed. So I think it’s a balancing act between timing, what we’re going to require of the development teams, and then also going through the historical designation process,” said city project manager Ian Litwin.