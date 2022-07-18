One of the blocks is carved with the phrase: “Until real heroes bloom, this dusty plinth will wait.”

“Monuments in Waiting” was made in response to the social unrest of 2020, when statues honoring Confederate figures were reassessed and sometimes removed.

Controversy over memorial sculptures also occurred locally in Philadelphia, where a statue of former mayor Frank Rizzo was removed, and a statue of Christopher Columbus became the subject of an ongoing debate that after two years has not yet been resolved.

In 2020, the Parrish Museum in Southampton, NY, commissioned Gates to create and install his piece as part of its Field of Dreams outdoor sculpture exhibition. The artist, who has a background in urban planning, often makes work from a social justice perspective with a particular focus on Black communities.

After the Field of Dream exhibition closed in August 2021, Gates’ studio looked to Philadelphia to give the piece a new life.

“He was interested in seeing the work in a different context, in a city,” said Philbrick. “They approached us thinking that Philadelphia would be appropriate. I think Philadelphia is really appropriate for this piece. This is a work about monuments and who we consider to be heroes.”

Philadelphia has one of the largest collections of public art in the country, but the vast majority of its figurative sculptures are of white men. There are scant few sculptures of Black people and women, and zero sculptures of historic Black women, a statistic that will soon change with two planned statues of opera singer Marian Anderson and abolitionist Harriett Tubman.