Monastra told stories of people who are buried in the cemetery, as he and other volunteers planted rose bushes, dogwood, and magnolia. After the grounds were abandoned in 2012 by its caretaker, Monastra took it upon himself to begin maintaining the grounds and mowing its lawns.

“The people who are buried here were some of the founders and people who made Pottstown what it was. And it was a shame to see that they weren’t being respected,” Monastra said.

“I mean, it’s bad enough you got to die, right? So it would be nice if you had at least a place where your last resting place was taken care of.”

His efforts have since grown. The cemetery now has a board of seven volunteers, which, along with Hobart’s Run, a local non-profit launched by the Hill School, is helping organize revitalization efforts and is fundraising for cemetery upkeep.

Tamara Shaner, of Douglassville, was inspired by Monastra to help clean the cemetery. She said it’s also a great place for people to learn about their local history.

“If you are interested in what happened in the past, it helps us make us all better for today and tomorrow,” Shaner said.

Cathy Skitko, of Hobart’s Run, said they hope to make the land more of a community gathering space — in the spirit of the cemetery’s old traditions.

“People don’t realize that years and years ago, people used to come and have picnics in the cemetery around the gravestones of their descendants,” Skitko said.

With events like Saturday’s Art Fair, the cemetery board and Hobart’s Run are aiming to raise at least $15,000 to $20,000 a year, just to keep the grass mowed. They want to raise more to enhance the grounds and resettle fallen tombstones.

Skitko said they also want to continue to beautify the cemetery, with new benches, a walking labyrinth, and more gardens. Just last week, volunteers with Habitat for Humanity MontDelco planted about 50 trees with the group.

The cemetery hasn’t had an official owner since the 1930s, after a private company could not keep up with rising maintenance costs. Monastra said community members continue to ask him permission to help with clean-up endeavors, but he wants residents to see their own power in making it beautiful.

“We don’t have to go to the government for every problem. We don’t have to go to the borough,” said Monastra. “We just go to people and they will help us.”

José Alicea lives across the street from the cemetery, which sits in the center of a residential area. “It’s just a community thing. It’s something that needs to be done,” Alicea said. “And of course, we still have to remember those who are our past and keep it decent and it also beautifies the community.”