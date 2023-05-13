Portrait exhibit honors victims of Philadelphia gun violence ahead of Mother’s Day

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

For Crystal Arthur, Mother’s Day is a time to remember and celebrate her son Kristian. He was fatally shot in 2017, at age 29.

She attended an art exhibit at City Hall Friday, featuring the portraits of 55 homicide victims, including Kristian. She wore a pendant bearing his photo.

“God allowed me to be his mother, and I got to experience him for 29 years, and they were a good 29 years. I’m blessed with that,” she said.

Arthur heard about the event from Zarinah Lomax, a curator, artist, and violence prevention advocate who has launched multiple exhibits related to gun violence and grief. She partnered with Mural Arts Philadelphia on the Mother’s Day event.