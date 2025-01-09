Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Residents of the street in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood where a massive explosion destroyed three rowhouses on New Year’s Day in 2023 are suing PGW, PECO and the city of Philadelphia — and in one case, their neighbors — over what they say was negligence.

One suit, filed by the estate of Waldemar Janiszewski, a 70-year-old man who allegedly died more than a year after the explosion as a result of his injuries, describes “16 months of horrific pain and suffering,” including a fractured sternum and ribs, a collapsed lung, a traumatic brain injury and a medically induced coma.

“Our hope is to achieve justice,” said Michael Budner, a lawyer with the personal injury law firm Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky. He filed the suit on behalf of Janiszewski’s estate and another person, Michael Schofield, who lived on Miller Street during the explosion.

The lawsuit is the latest of three separate suits filed by residents of the street in the month before the two-year statute of limitations expired Jan. 1. The early-morning explosion injured five people and damaged dozens of homes on Miller Street, as well as the nearby Samuel Recreation Center.

In the days following the explosion, experts told WHYY that gas was the likely culprit. But an investigation by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s safety division found no evidence that equipment belonging to a public utility caused the explosion. Investigators surveyed two PGW gas mains and the service lines beneath the street and found no leaks or “integrity concerns.”

PGW’s own investigation found its pipelines were in “good shape.”