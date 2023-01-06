At a tense, hours-long meeting held by the Port Richmond On Patrol And Civic Association in a packed auditorium Wednesday evening, residents grilled officials from various city agencies as well as PGW. Despite the utility’s findings, neighborhood residents found the situation eerily similar to a gas explosion that occurred just around the corner in 1999, which injured eight people and destroyed three homes.

“I’ll always remember March 6, 1999. My house shook,” said Joyce Meder, who now rents out the home she lived in at the time, roughly a block away from the site of Sunday’s explosion. “This is PTSD. … How old are these pipes?”

The main gas pipeline on Miller Street is made of steel and installed in 1941, said Melanie McCottry, PGW senior vice president for external affairs and corporate communications. McCottry answered questions at Wednesday’s meeting.

According to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, federal mandates for protective coatings on steel pipelines were established in 1971. But McCottry said all the pipelines PGW has inspected in connection with the explosion are in “good shape.”

“Age is not the only factor in whether or not a main should be replaced,” McCottry said. “Our pipelines undisturbed can be in the ground for a very long time.”

PGW owns the gas mains that run under streets and the service lines that connect these to home meters. The utility’s mains are some of the oldest in the state, according to reports filed by the utility with the PUC, with more than 950 miles of pipeline installed before 1940. Each year, PGW replaces miles of old, at-risk pipelines made of cast iron, and charges ratepayers a fee to cover the costs. But the utility estimates it will still take 40 years for it to replace all of its old cast iron mains, which currently make up roughly 40% of its network of pipes.

Everything beyond the gas meter — like pipes connecting to appliances within homes — is typically the responsibility of the homeowner.

“We are not able to determine the condition or the integrity of inside piping or appliances that are beyond the meter in any of these properties,” McCottry said.