How dangerous gas leaks happen in homes

When it comes to gas infrastructure outside of homes, cast iron gas mains tend to be the oldest and most likely to corrode, along with bare steel. The pipes under the sidewalks on Miller Street are coated steel installed in 1941, according to PGW.

Within homes, the age and material of natural gas piping systems vary widely. The lines that lead from the gas meter inside a home to appliances like hot water heaters or stoves can be made of plastic, steel, or copper — and none of these are immune to leaks, according to Kuprewicz.

Certain types of older plastic can degrade over time, Kuprewicz said.

“Any time you have a connection between pipes or from your pipe to an appliance, those types of things are another common area for leaks,” Caram said.

Temperature fluctuations can make these connection points particularly vulnerable, Kuprewicz said.

Renovations or other activity in the home can also cause problems.

“You don’t want to put a nail in a plastic gas line,” Kuprewicz said.

Pets can even pose threats to gas pipes. Kuprewicz said his family once had to evacuate their home because of a leak where the gas line connected to the clothes dryer. It turned out the cat had been playing with a metal tag attached to it.

“That’s kind of crazy, but that filled the house with natural gas at 2:00 in the morning,” he said. “An extra force on that line eventually cracked that little flexible corrugated metal.”

Natural gas can ignite within a “flammability range,” where the gas mixes with air at a concentration of roughly 5% to 15%. A slow leak can build up to the flammability range over time, or a leak caused by a large rupture can dissipate down to the flammability range, Caram said.

“It doesn’t take much gas,” Kuprewicz said. “All leaks go through a flammability range. The question is whether, in going through that flammability range, is there an ignition source at the same time?”

Ignition sources can include broken light bulbs or electrical cords, landline phones or hot water heaters, and even sparks from metal door knockers.

How to stay safe

Natural gas that travels through distribution lines into homes smells like rotten eggs, because it includes the added odorant mercaptan in order to detect leaks. But some people can’t smell it, and it’s possible to get used to the smell of a small leak over time.

“If the people get inculcated to the gas odor, and they don’t smell it, it doesn’t become alarming,” said Ackley, of Gas Safety Inc.

The most important thing is to leave immediately if anyone smells gas.

“Don’t use any appliances or anything that could cause a spark,” said Caram, of Pipeline Safety Trust. “Once you’re a safe distance away, call 911 or the gas company and take it from there.”

Caram also recommends looking into buying a home methane detector.

“These have come a long way in technology just in the last couple of years,” he said. “They’re relatively inexpensive and will let you know when you have a methane leak in the home and when you should get out.”

Experts say you should be aware of the age and condition of the gas piping in your home, and the last time someone took a look at it.

“Do you have a newer system?” said Kuprewicz, of Accufacts. “Has it been well tested? The people [who] have looked at it, do they know what they’re doing? Are they qualified to do this?”

He says anyone can visually inspect their own lines, then call an expert if something is concerning. Caram recommends checking internal lines annually.

“If you have the resources, it would be wonderful to hire somebody who could come in and walk you through your system and tell you what to look for,” he said. “Otherwise, there are some great resources on YouTube and things like that that can walk you through it.”