This Philly shelter dog is the star of a new graphic novel

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

What does one Philly pit bull say to another when they meet in a dog shelter?

“Go Birds!”

Midnight, a black pit bull found tethered to a street pole in 2019, is the real-life subject of the graphic novel “Midnight ‘Don’t Judge Me’ Ruiz,” by Susan Russell and Anne Koszalka. It follows his journey from stray to high-risk shelter dog to adopted pet on a horse ranch in Florida.

The story is told in first-person from the perspective of the dog.

“I was existin,’ but not what you calls livin,’” Midnight says in the book. “I was, like, wanderin’ around on the outside of life, knockin’ on the door.”

Russell wrote this underdog story in the vein of “Rocky,” giving Midnight a Philly accent and demeanor.

“Dogs are very smart. They love the Eagles. They love cheesesteaks and hoagies,” said Russell, a transplant to Philadelphia from Canada by way of Chicago.

“I really love Philly,” she said. “This book embodies a lot of the good things about Philly.”

Russell met Midnight during her brief tenure as director of the Philadelphia Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) shelter from 2018-2019. It was there that she also met her future collaborator, Koszalka, a ceramic artist who was regularly volunteering at ACCT.

Midnight was adopted out to a family but was quickly returned when he nipped his new owner while guarding a toy.

That bite was minor, but it drew blood. When he came back to ACCT, Midnight was listed as a problematic dog.

“He was time stamped,” Koszalka recalled. “Which means he was going to be euthanized if he wasn’t adopted.”

To illustrate this story of redemption, Koszalka leaned on what she does best: ceramics. Each panel in the 120-page novel is a clay tile, hand painted, glazed, and fired, then photographed for the book.

Each tile was shaped to fit into a comic-book layout and designed to evoke the emotion of each moment in the story. It was a laborious three-year process to craft more than 400 unique tiles that together tell a story. The clay gives the images a patina that would be difficult or impossible to draw on paper.

“I’ve been doing clay for 30 years. I know these materials,” Koszalka said. “I know how to use clay this way. I don’t know how to use paper that way.”

“They embody the grit of Philly,” Russell said.

Midnight was among the 300 to 400 dogs surrendered to ACCT every month. In August 2024, a staggering 454 dogs were dropped off. Last July, 30 dogs arrived in a single day.

ACCT suffers constantly from overcrowding. It typically adopts out about 200 dogs a month, and euthanizes between 60 to 80 dogs a month.

“When you’re in a big city, you see a dog with particular features that comes into the shelter, everyone labels these blocky headed, beautifully cheekboned dogs pit bulls,” Russell said. “And automatically a stigma attaches. These dogs tend to sit in shelters for long periods of time, despite whether they have a good personality.”