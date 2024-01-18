Move over, Super Bowl: 9 Philly-area rescue pups are headed to Puppy Bowl 2024

In Philly’s suburbs, Phoenix Animal Rescue in Chester Springs, Chester County, and Providence Animal Center in Media, Delaware County, will be sending three pups between them.

Representing Morris County will be a solo pup from Chatham’s A Second Chance for Ziva. Renee’s Rescues, in Hockessin, New Castle County, will be sending one pup.

Brandywine Valley SPCA and Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue, whose work spans the Delaware Valley, also have pups competing.

Who’s playing

Here’s a look at the Delaware Valley dogs who will be vying for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy:

Fancy | Team Fluff

American Staffordshire Terrier / Australian Cattle Dog

A Second Chance for Ziva

Dominic | Team Fluff

American Staffordshire Terrier / American Pit Bull Terrier

Brandywine Valley SPCA

Vanessa | Team Ruff

Yorkshire Terrier mix

Brandywine Valley SPCA

As the only Delaware Valley dog in the starting lineup, Vanessa will also be competing for the title of “Most Pupular” in the Pupularity Playoffs.

“One thing about Vanessa you should know,” her player card reads, “she is going to need a water break. She knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to stop what she’s doing and ask for it!”

Rocky | Team Fluff

Border Collie / Labrador Retriever

Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue

Bertie | Team Fluff

Boston Terrier

Phoenix Animal Rescue

Small Ed | Team Ruff

French Bulldog

Phoenix Animal Rescue

Sasha | Team Fluff

Siberian Husky / Perro de Presa Canario

Providence Animal Center

Moe | Team Ruff

American Pit Bull Terrier / Chow Chow

Renee’s Rescues

Who else is involved?

This year’s Puppy Bowl will feature its first-ever puppy assistant referee.

Whistle, a cavapoo mix who was surrendered to Phoenix Animal Rescue from a puppy mill, was offered the gig after being sidelined by team doctors for a bad knee, said Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner.

“Whistle is terrible at calling penalties and instilling respect from the players. She gets walked over, sometimes literally,” Schachner told USA Today. “But she sure is cute.”

The former NFL referee, who doubles as Whistle’s foster dad, will be officiating for a 13th straight year.

The coaching staff will also feature a nod to the Eagles, in the form of Team Ruff Coach Nick Fur-iani. (Whether or not Fur-iani will retain his job through next season remains to be seen.)

No word yet on whether Big Dom will make an appearance on the sidelines, now that the Eagles’ schedule has cleared up.

What happens at a Puppy Bowl?

The Puppy Bowl is your dopamine-fueled antidote to the Super Bowl blues.

Instead of watching the Birds invent new, creative ways of making you sad, the Puppy Bowl viewer can expect to enjoy puppies frolicking, tumbling and snoozing their way through game day.

Play-by-play commentary is also on the table, but you won’t have to listen to Joe Buck or try to sync up your TV with Merrill Reese’s broadcast.