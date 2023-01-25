‘Tailen Hurts’ among 16 Delaware Valley rescue pups competing in Puppy Bowl 2023
Whether or not the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl bound remains to be seen. What’s certain: The Delaware Valley will be heavily represented on game day.
The stakes will be lower. The players will be cuter. And there will be enough ear pulls, tail tugs, and sloppy kisses to go around.
On Sunday, Feb. 12, the original “call-to-adoption” TV event returns: Puppy Bowl XIX
Featuring 67 shelters and rescue organizations from 34 states, the event boasts 122 puppy players going paw-to-paw as they vie for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy.
Team Ruff looks to unseat the reigning Puppy Bowl champs, Team Fluff, after their razor-thin 73-69 win in 2022.
Among this year’s players are 16 dogs from seven animal rescue organizations from across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.
In Philly’s suburbs, Harley’s Haven Dog Rescue in Bucks County and Providence Animal Center in Delaware County will send three pups between them. A dog from Wet Nose Rescue, whose adoption center is located in Philly’s Somerton neighborhood but which serves the greater Philadelphia region, will also be in the mix.
Representing the Garden State will be multiple pups from Match Dog Rescue in Burlington County.
Brandywine Valley SPCA, and Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue, whose work spans the Delaware Valley, will also have pups competing.
None of the competitors will be in the starting lineup, but Philly’s never let its underdog status get in the way of a good time.
Who’s playing
Here’s a look at the Delaware Valley dogs who will be competing in this year’s showdown:
Wolfie | Team Fluff
Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue
Venturi | Team Fluff
Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue
Eleven | Team Fluff
Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue
Kai | Team Fluff
Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue
Dalton | Team Fluff
Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue
Barnaby | Team Fluff
MatchDog Rescue
Effie | Team Ruff
MatchDog Rescue
Myrtle | Team Ruff
MatchDog Rescue
Tailen Hurts | Team Fluff
Brandywine Valley SPCA
Ireland | Team Ruff
Brandywine Valley SPCA
Daisy | Team Ruff
Brandywine Valley SPCA
Tia | Team Ruff
Brandywine Valley SPCA
Ritz | Team Ruff
Harley’s Haven Dog Rescue
Gordon | Team Fluff
Providence Animal Center
Chaos | Team Ruff
Providence Animal Center
Amanda | Team Fluff
Wet Nose Rescue
What happens at a Puppy Bowl?
In the world of sports, the Puppy Bowl is “chaotic good.”
All sense of order and precision is off the table. Instead, be prepared to watch pups frolic, jump, fetch, and snooze their way through game day.
Beyond offering a reliable source of dopamine, the event aims to uplift shelter pets and the animal welfare organizations that work year-round to help them.
Dan Schachner will maintain his stranglehold on the best gig in television, returning for a 12th year as Puppy Bowl Rufferee.
The three-hour event will also feature segments that highlight dogs (and a few cats) who are up for adoption from 11 animal shelters across the U.S.
Puppy Bowl XIX will air on Animal Planet and stream on discovery+ starting at 2 p.m.
