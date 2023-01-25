‘Tailen Hurts’ among 16 Delaware Valley rescue pups competing in Puppy Bowl 2023

Team Ruff looks to unseat the reigning Puppy Bowl champs, Team Fluff, after their razor-thin 73-69 win in 2022.

Among this year’s players are 16 dogs from seven animal rescue organizations from across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

In Philly’s suburbs, Harley’s Haven Dog Rescue in Bucks County and Providence Animal Center in Delaware County will send three pups between them. A dog from Wet Nose Rescue, whose adoption center is located in Philly’s Somerton neighborhood but which serves the greater Philadelphia region, will also be in the mix.

Representing the Garden State will be multiple pups from Match Dog Rescue in Burlington County.

Brandywine Valley SPCA, and Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue, whose work spans the Delaware Valley, will also have pups competing.

None of the competitors will be in the starting lineup, but Philly’s never let its underdog status get in the way of a good time.

Who’s playing

Here’s a look at the Delaware Valley dogs who will be competing in this year’s showdown:

Wolfie | Team Fluff

Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue

Venturi | Team Fluff

Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue

Eleven | Team Fluff

Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue

Kai | Team Fluff

Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue

Dalton | Team Fluff

Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue

Barnaby | Team Fluff

MatchDog Rescue

Effie | Team Ruff

MatchDog Rescue

Myrtle | Team Ruff

MatchDog Rescue

Tailen Hurts | Team Fluff

Brandywine Valley SPCA

Ireland | Team Ruff

Brandywine Valley SPCA

Daisy | Team Ruff

Brandywine Valley SPCA

Tia | Team Ruff

Brandywine Valley SPCA

Ritz | Team Ruff

Harley’s Haven Dog Rescue

Gordon | Team Fluff

Providence Animal Center

Chaos | Team Ruff

Providence Animal Center

Amanda | Team Fluff

Wet Nose Rescue