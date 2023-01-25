‘Tailen Hurts’ among 16 Delaware Valley rescue pups competing in Puppy Bowl 2023

Two puppies compete in the Puppy Bowl

On Sunday, Feb. 12, Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 16 dogs from animal rescue organizations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. (Animal Planet)

Whether or not the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl bound remains to be seen. What’s certain: The Delaware Valley will be heavily represented on game day.

The stakes will be lower. The players will be cuter. And there will be enough ear pulls, tail tugs, and sloppy kisses to go around.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, the original “call-to-adoption” TV event returns: Puppy Bowl XIX

Featuring 67 shelters and rescue organizations from 34 states, the event boasts 122 puppy players going paw-to-paw as they vie for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Team Ruff looks to unseat the reigning Puppy Bowl champs, Team Fluff, after their razor-thin 73-69 win in 2022.

Among this year’s players are 16 dogs from seven animal rescue organizations from across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

In Philly’s suburbs, Harley’s Haven Dog Rescue in Bucks County and Providence Animal Center in Delaware County will send three pups between them. A dog from Wet Nose Rescue, whose adoption center is located in Philly’s Somerton neighborhood but which serves the greater Philadelphia region, will also be in the mix.

Representing the Garden State will be multiple pups from Match Dog Rescue in Burlington County.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Brandywine Valley SPCA, and Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue, whose work spans the Delaware Valley, will also have pups competing.

None of the competitors will be in the starting lineup, but Philly’s never let its underdog status get in the way of a good time.

Who’s playing

Here’s a look at the Delaware Valley dogs who will be competing in this year’s showdown:

Wolfie the dog poses for a portrait
Wolfie, representing Team Fluff on behalf of Charlie’s Crusaders. (Animal Planet/The Dogist)

Wolfie | Team Fluff
Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue

Venturi the dog poses for a portrait
Venturi, representing Team Fluff on behalf of Charlie’s Crusaders. (Animal Planet/The Dogist)

Venturi | Team Fluff
Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue

Eleven the dog poses for a portrait
Eleven, representing Team Fluff on behalf of Charlie’s Crusaders. (Animal Planet/The Dogist)

Eleven | Team Fluff
Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue

Kai the dog poses for a portrait
Kai, representing Team Ruff on behalf of Charlie’s Crusaders. (Animal Planet/The Dogist)

Kai | Team Fluff
Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue

Dalton the dog poses for a portrait
Dalton, representing Team Ruff on behalf of Charlie’s Crusaders. (Animal Planet/The Dogist)

Dalton | Team Fluff
Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue

Barnaby the dog poses for a portrait
Barnaby, representing Team Fluff on behalf of MatchDog Rescue. (Animal Planet/The Dogist)

Barnaby | Team Fluff
MatchDog Rescue

Effie the dog poses for a portrait
Effie, representing Team Ruff on behalf of MatchDog Rescue. (Animal Planet/The Dogist)

Effie | Team Ruff
MatchDog Rescue

Myrtle the dog poses for a portrait
Myrtle, representing Team Ruff on behalf of MatchDog Rescue. (Animal Planet/The Dogist)

Myrtle | Team Ruff
MatchDog Rescue

Tailen Hurts the dog poses for a portrait
Tailen Hurts, representing Team Fluff on behalf of Brandywine Valley SPCA. (Animal Planet/The Dogist)

Tailen Hurts | Team Fluff
Brandywine Valley SPCA

Ireland the dog poses for a portrait
Ireland, representing Team Fluff on behalf of Brandywine Valley SPCA. (Animal Planet/ The Dogist)

Ireland | Team Ruff
Brandywine Valley SPCA

Daisy the dog poses for a portrait
Daisy, representing Team Ruff on behalf of Brandywine Valley SPCA. (Animal Planet/The Dogist)

Daisy | Team Ruff
Brandywine Valley SPCA

Tia the dog poses for a portrait
Tia, representing Team Fluff on behalf of Brandywine Valley SPCA. (Animal Planet/ The Dogist)

Tia | Team Ruff
Brandywine Valley SPCA

Ritz the dog poses for a portrait
Ritz, representing Team Ruff on behalf of Harley’s Haven. (Animal Planet/The Dogist)

Ritz | Team Ruff
Harley’s Haven Dog Rescue

Gordon the dog poses for a portrait
Gordon, representing Team Fluff on behalf of Providence Animal Center. (Animal Planet/The Dogist)

Gordon | Team Fluff
Providence Animal Center

Chaos the dog poses for a portrait
Chaos, representing Team Ruff on behalf of Providence Animal Center. (Animal Planet/The Dogist)

Chaos | Team Ruff
Providence Animal Center

Amanda the dog poses for a portrait
Amanda, representing Team Fluff on behalf of Wet Nose Rescue. (Animal Planet/The Dogist)

Amanda | Team Fluff
Wet Nose Rescue

Related Content

What happens at a Puppy Bowl?

In the world of sports, the Puppy Bowl is “chaotic good.”

All sense of order and precision is off the table. Instead, be prepared to watch pups frolic, jump, fetch, and snooze their way through game day.

Beyond offering a reliable source of dopamine, the event aims to uplift shelter pets and the animal welfare organizations that work year-round to help them.

Dan Schachner will maintain his stranglehold on the best gig in television, returning for a 12th year as Puppy Bowl Rufferee.

The three-hour event will also feature segments that highlight dogs (and a few cats) who are up for adoption from 11 animal shelters across the U.S.

Puppy Bowl XIX will air on Animal Planet and stream on discovery+ starting at 2 p.m.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Maria Pulcinella

Read more
Maria Pulcinella

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate